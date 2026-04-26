Krushna Abhishek Falls At Sunita Ahuja's Feet After 14-Year Rift, Kashmera Shah Says, "I'm So Sorry"

An emotional, long-awaited family reconciliation took place on the sets of Laughter Chefs 3. On the show, Sunita Ahuja reunited with Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah after years of public tension. The couple apologised to Sunita and cleared all misunderstandings, bringing an end to their 14-year feud.

The now-viral promo opens to Sunita Ahuja calling out Krushna's name, which leaves him and the other contestants shocked. Soon after, Krushna rushes over and hugs Sunita tightly while the track “Kitni Baatein” plays in the background. A clearly emotional Krushna says, “It has been 14 years…,” but is unable to finish his sentence.

He then bends down and touches Sunita's feet, making both Sunita and Kashmera tear up. Bringing some humour into the emotional scene, he says, “Mujhe toh aapke charno mein parking mil gayi hai.” He goes on to joke, “Today, two cars need parking at your feet,” referring to his wife, Kashmera. She then apologises to Sunita, simply saying, “I am so sorry.”

Sunita Ahuja confirmed to Pinkvilla that the feud between the families has now come to an end. "How long can I be angry with my kids? Why hold grudges when everyone is happy in their own space? I only want to give blessings to all the kids; they are like my own," she said.

The feud reportedly began in 2016 when a joke on The Kapil Sharma Show offended Govinda and Sunita and later turned into a public dispute between Sunita and Kashmera. After years of ongoing tension, the relationship began to improve when Govinda once again appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2024, where Krushna was also part of the cast.

Last year, both Krushna and Kashmera visited Govinda in the hospital after he accidentally shot himself in the leg. Govinda had also attended the wedding of Krushna's sister, Aarti Singh.