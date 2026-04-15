Krushna Abhishek Reunites With '<i>Mami</i>' Sunita Ahuja After Years Of Feud: '<i>14 Saal Ka Vanvaas Khatam Hua</i>'

After years of distance and public tension, Krushna Abhishek has finally reunited with his 'mami' Sunita Ahuja, bringing an emotional end to their long-standing 14-year feud.

The heartwarming moment took place on the sets of Laughter Chefs on Wednesday, where Sunita was seen meeting Krushna and his wife, Kashmera Shah.

Videos from the set quickly surfaced on social media, capturing the trio sharing smiles, laughter and a warm hug.

During the reunion, Sunita Ahuja expressed her feelings in a light-hearted manner, saying, "14 saal ke baad aaj vanvaas khatam hua hai. Kis kis ki jalegi bhagwan he jane." Her remark left Krushna and Kashmera laughing.

The reconciliation comes after years of public disagreements and family differences that had often made headlines.

When Sunita Ahuja Opened Up About Govinda's Feud With Krushna Abhishek

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sunita Ahuja confirmed that the feud has now come to an end.

"How long can I be angry with my kids? Why hold grudges when everyone is happy in their own space? I only want to give blessings to all the kids; they are like my own," she said.

Reflecting on her early days with Govinda, Sunita Ahuja shared a touching story about how their relationship was first known within the family through Krushna's late mother, Padma Sharma, who was also Govinda's sister.

"Krushna's mom was my most favourite, and she was the one who actually knew about mine and Govinda's affair, as I was introduced to her first. She was my favourite, and today, for Govinda's success and everything, she deserves it all," said Sunita.

Background

The feud, which reportedly began in 2016 after a joke on The Kapil Sharma Show upset Govinda and Sunita, had since evolved into a public disagreement between Sunita and Kashmera.

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