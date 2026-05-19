Viral Video: Govinda Comes To Security Guard's Rescue After Argument With Paps

Govinda stepped in after his security guard got into a heated exchange a paparazzo outside an event in Mumbai, calming the situation as a crowd gathered during his exit. A video of the incident has been making the rounds on social media.

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Govinda attended the grand finale of Mrs India Queen Pehchan Meri Season 4 as chief guest. As he was leaving the venue, fans and photographers surrounded him to click pictures, leading to a chaotic scene.

In a video now circulating on Instagram, Govinda's security guard can be seen arguing with a paparazzo while trying to control the crowd. The paparazzo was heard saying, "Aap kaise kar rahe hain? Haath kyun laga rahe hain? (What are you doing? Why are you touching me?)."

As the exchange escalated, Govinda intervened and tried to defuse the situation. The actor told his security guard, "He's my friend," while asking him to calm down. Govinda then proceeded to his car.

On the personal front, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja recently spoke about her wedding to Govinda. She said that Govinda excelled as a son and father, but not as a husband. She went on to say that she always wanted Govinda as her "son", not as her "husband".

During an interview with Abhishek Vyas Insights, Sunita Ahuja reflected on her marriage: "I will say it again. Govinda is a good son, brother. But as a husband, what I want... I love going to parties, for dinners, on holidays, but he got so indulged in providing for his family that he never enjoyed it. He is 60 but has never lived for himself."

Sunita added, "This makes me feel bad. You are such a big superstar-what have you seen in life? Nothing. I always say that I want a son like Govinda, not a husband. There's no point even regretting it now; I can't leave him now. It has been 40 years-even thinking about it would be a crime."

Sunita and Govinda's marriage has been dominating headlines since last year. Sunita even accused Govinda of having extramarital affairs, prompting clarifications from the superstar.



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