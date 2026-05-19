Petrol Diesel Price Hike Today May 19 Live Updates: Petrol and diesel prices were raised by about 90 paise per litre on Tuesday, marking the second hike within a week.

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 98.64 per litre, up from Rs 97.77, while diesel has increased to Rs 91.58 from Rs 90.67, according to news agency PTI. This follows an earlier hike of Rs 3 per litre on Friday.

Across metros, fuel prices saw similar increases. In Mumbai, petrol rose by 91 paise to Rs 107.59 per litre and diesel by 94 paise to Rs 94.08. Kolkata recorded the sharpest petrol hike of 96 paise, taking the price to Rs 109.70 per litre, while diesel climbed by 94 paise to Rs 96.07.

In Chennai, petrol prices went up by 82 paise to Rs 104.49 per litre, and diesel increased by 86 paise to Rs 96.11 per litre.

Petrol Diesel Price Hike Today LIVE Updates: