Petrol Diesel Price Hike Today May 19 Live Updates: Petrol and diesel prices were raised by about 90 paise per litre on Tuesday, marking the second hike within a week.
In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 98.64 per litre, up from Rs 97.77, while diesel has increased to Rs 91.58 from Rs 90.67, according to news agency PTI. This follows an earlier hike of Rs 3 per litre on Friday.
Across metros, fuel prices saw similar increases. In Mumbai, petrol rose by 91 paise to Rs 107.59 per litre and diesel by 94 paise to Rs 94.08. Kolkata recorded the sharpest petrol hike of 96 paise, taking the price to Rs 109.70 per litre, while diesel climbed by 94 paise to Rs 96.07.
In Chennai, petrol prices went up by 82 paise to Rs 104.49 per litre, and diesel increased by 86 paise to Rs 96.11 per litre.
Petrol Diesel Price Hike Today LIVE Updates:
Petrol Diesel Price Hike LIVE: Check Fuel Prices Across Metro Cities
🔴#NewsAlert | Fuel Prices Hiked Again In Less Than A Week; Petrol, Diesel Costlier By Around 90 paise— NDTV (@ndtv) May 19, 2026
Check below new petrol prices across metro cities ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NR0jvxCEm4
Petrol Diesel Price Hike LIVE: YSR Congress Holds Protests Across Andhra Over Petrol Price Hike
YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) staged protests across Andhra Pradesh on Monday against the hike in petrol and diesel prices and demanded immediate rollback.
Responding to the call given by YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, party leaders, cadre, and supporters staged massive protests in all constituencies.
Rallies, dharnas, padayatras, and innovative protest programmes were organised in almost every constituency, with leaders submitting memorandums to Collectors, RDOs, and Tahsildars demanding an immediate rollback of fuel prices.
YSRCP leaders alleged that the coalition government betrayed people after promising to reduce fuel prices before elections. They said the sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices was placing a severe burden on farmers, middle-class families, transport workers, and daily wage earners, besides triggering inflation in essential commodities.
(IANS)
Petrol Diesel Price Hike LIVE: Petrol Up 86 Paise, Diesel 83 Paise, Second Hike In A Week
Fuel prices have been raised again, with petrol going up by 86 paise per litre and diesel by 83 paise, marking the second increase within a week.
The latest revision comes amid continued volatility in global oil rates, adding to the burden on consumers after the previous hike earlier this week.
Petrol Diesel Price Hike LIVE: Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked By Nearly 90 Paise Per Litre, Second Time In A Week
The ongoing conflict in Iran has disturbed global oil supply. The earlier Rs 3 increase does not fully cover the losses of the oil marketing companies (OMCs). The companies had been selling fuel at old rates for nearly 10 weeks even as their costs kept rising. When their losses became unsustainable, the prices of petrol and diesel were raised last week.