US Iran War News LIVE Updates: A "professional mechanism" will soon be unveiled by Iran to manage traffic in the Strait of Hormuz along a designated route, a senior Iranian lawmaker said. Ebrahim Azizi, Chairman of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, wrote on X, "In this process, only commercial vessels and parties cooperating with Iran will benefit from it." He added that "necessary fees will be collected for the specialised services provided under this mechanism".

The announcement came at a time Israel launched a massive series of airstrikes on southern Lebanon, despite an extension of the truce between the two countries. The continuing bombardment has only increased scepticism about the truce among the many thousands of Lebanese driven from their homes in the south.

The deadlock in the region continues despite the war nearing a three-month mark. Pakistan's interior minister arrived in Tehran "to facilitate" the peace talks between Iran and the United States that have stalled despite a fragile ceasefire, Iranian media reported. His visit to Tehran comes days after that of Pakistan's influential army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir.

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