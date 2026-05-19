Iran Plans $58 Million Bounty For "Whoever Sends Trump, Netanyahu To Hell": Reports

Iran is reportedly discussing placing a $58 million bounty on US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Ebrahim Azizi, the Chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament, has announced that the body was preparing a bill titled "Counter-Action by the Military and Security Forces of the Islamic Republic" that would formalise payment of 50 million euros (approximately $58.23 million) to any individual or entity who would assassinate the United States and Israeli leaders, according to reports by Iran Wire and The Telegraph UK.

The Iranian parliament is scheduled to vote on a bill offering rewards for the assassination of Trump and Netanyahu for the February 28 strikes on Tehran that killed the then-supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Azizi, according to Iran Wire, said that Trump, Netanyahu, and the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Admiral Brad Cooper must be targeted for "counter-action" for their alleged "role in the assassination of Khamenei".

Another member of the national security commission, Mahmoud Nabavian, also announced that the country's parliament would soon vote on setting rewards for whoever "sends Trump and Netanyahu to hell".

The reports of the bounty plan came days after a pro-regime media outlet, Masaf, claimed that the Islamic regime had secured $50 million in financial resources for a campaign dubbed "Kill Trump".

Earlier, Iran's state-sponsored cyberwarfare group "Handala" also issued a statement claiming it has allocated $50 million for the "elimination of the primary architects of oppression and corruption"-- namely, Trump and Netanyahu-- in response to the US Department of Justice offering a $10 million reward for its members. The hacking group claimed the money would be paid to any individual or group that takes "actual action" against the two state leaders.

Sign Of Iran's Escalation

Tehran's proposed bounty legislation marks a significant escalation from previous threats, including assassination calls from religious fatwas and propaganda campaigns, threatening the ongoing ceasefire between the US, Israel and Iran. Last year, the US president claimed that if Tehran attempted to kill him, the US would issue "very strict orders" to "wipe them off the face of the Earth".

The bounty plan comes as Iran forwards another updated peace proposal to the US, which, according to Washington, is not a meaningful improvement on Tehran's previous position.

"We are really not making a lot of progress. We are at a very serious place today. The pressure is on them to be responsive in the right way," a US official told Axios about the new proposal.