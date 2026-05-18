"Lasers, Bing, Bing, GONE": Inside Trump's Graphic Warning To Iran

As Washington and Tehran sit locked in a test of wills, waiting to see who blinks first to end the stalemate in war in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump has unleashed a late-night social media tirade, flooding his Truth Social platform with AI-generated images of missile strikes on Iranian boats, outer space warfare, and an American flag over Iran.

In a span of a few hours, Trump shared over 20 images, most threatening escalation of US military action over Iran. One image posted by the US leader showed a map of Iran with an American flag overlaid on it, while arrows pointed towards the Islamic republic from all sides.

Another image featured a US drone striking Iranian fast boats alongside the caption: "BYE BYE, Fast boats".

He also posted a video showing a US warship targeting an Iranian plane, with a clip of himself on the side. In the five-second clip, Trump can be seen tapping on a table, acting as if he's typing on a computer, and saying, "ba ba ba ba... fire, boom."

He also posted an image depicting himself in outer space beneath the title "Space Force", surrounded by satellites while seemingly overseeing missile strikes from orbit. In another image, he can be seen pushing a kill button on a spacecraft, with multiple screens in the background showing missile strikes and what appears to be a nuclear blast.

Trump's Warning

The latest online blitz came after Trump issued a fresh warning to Iran, saying it had to move quickly towards a peace deal or "there won't be anything left of them."

"For Iran, the Clock is ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won't be anything left of them," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!"

War In Iran

Washington, locked in conflict with Tehran since US and Israeli forces launched major strikes on the Islamic republic beginning February 28, has struggled to break an impasse and make any progress toward ending a war that has shaken the Middle East and sent energy prices climbing.

The war has led to an effective blockade of the critical Strait of Hormuz, through which some 20 per cent of global oil exports pass in peacetime, and has drawn neighbours Israel and Lebanon into a deadly side conflict.

Iran's clerical state, Hezbollah's patron, has meanwhile demanded a lasting ceasefire in Lebanon before any broader peace agreement with Trump, who has been frustrated by Tehran's refusal to accept a deal on his terms.