With Iran And UAE Present, India's 'Hormuz' Message To BRICS Nations

India has flagged grave concerns over the Middle East crisis and its impact on energy supplies and maritime stability in the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, urging BRICS nations, including Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to develop "practical ways" to navigate "unprecedented" geopolitical and economic uncertainty, as well as "unilateral coercive" sanctions. Addressing the visiting foreign ministers of the BRICS countries, Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi and the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "stability cannot be selective, and peace cannot be piecemeal."

Jaishankar stressed that "safe and unimpeded maritime flows through international waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, remain vital for global economic well-being". Without singling out any nation, the minister said that respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity must anchor international relations, maintaining that "dialogue and diplomacy" offer the only sustainable path to conflict resolution.

He said India stands ready to contribute constructively towards de-escalation efforts and to support initiatives aimed at restoring stability while noting that peace is "essential to uphold international law, protect civilians, and avoid targeting public infrastructure".

The external affairs minister also underlined the importance of new members "fully" appreciating and subscribing to the BRICS' consensus mechanism on various important issues, remarks that came amid sharp differences between the UAE and Iran over the Middle East conflict.

Differences Between Iran And UAE

Tehran and Abu Dhabi have been sparring in recent weeks over Iran's alleged attacks on energy infrastructure in the UAE, which has resulted in BRICS failing to come out with a consensus statement on the West Asia crisis. It was also learned that there were heated exchanges between Araghchi and the UAE's Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar during one of the two sessions at the conclave, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had to intervene to cool the tempers.

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

Given the deep distrust between the two Gulf neighbours, Jaishankar tried to diplomatically balance the two sides, flagging energy disruptions as well as "unilateral coercive measures and sanctions".

He also strongly pitched for ensuring safe and unimpeded maritime flows through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea and voiced concerns over the "grave humanitarian implications" of the conflict in Gaza.

BRICS has emerged as an influential grouping, as it brings together 11 major emerging economies of the world, representing around 49.5 per cent of the global population, around 40 per cent of the global GDP and around 26 per cent of global trade.

What Iran Said

In his address at the conclave, Araghchi said Iran is a victim of "illegal expansionism and warmongering" and urged the BRICS nations to "explicitly condemn" what he described as violations of international law by the US and Israel.

"The truth is that Iran, like many other independent nations, is the victim of illegal expansionism and warmongering. These are ugly things which have no place in today's world," he said.

The Iranian foreign minister called upon the BRICS to resist "Western hegemony and the sense of impunity that the US believes it is entitled to".

"Iran, therefore, calls upon BRICS member states and all responsible members of the international community to explicitly condemn violations of international law by the United States and Israel, including their illegal aggression against Iran," he said.

PM Modi's UAE Visit

India maintains crucial, distinct partnerships with both the UAE and Iran, balancing its interests in the Middle East amidst growing regional tensions.

The UAE will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first stop on Friday as he sets out on a tour of four European nations. There, he will meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Through the Middle East crisis, the UAE has remained one of India's most reliable energy partners and continues to be so. With long-term supply agreements in place, India's energy security has been bolstered.

Enhancing energy cooperation further will be a key agenda of PM Modi's visit. PM Modi has visited the UAE seven times since 2014, and Sheikh Mohamed has visited India five times. His last visit was in January 2026, accompanied by the next generation of UAE leaders, marking the resilience of the bilateral relationship, which has only strengthened across generations.

