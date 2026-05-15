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Petrol, Diesel Price Hike LIVE: The Centre on Friday increased the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre as the Middle East war and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continued to disrupt oil and gas supplies, pushing energy rates higher.

The petrol will now cost Rs 97.77 per litre in Delhi, Rs 108.74 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 106.68 in Mumbai and Rs 103.67 per litre in Chennai. 

Diesel will now be sold at Rs 90.67 per litre in Delhi, at Rs 95.13 per litre in Kolkata, at Rs 93.14 per litre in Mumbai and at Rs 95.25 per litre in Chennai.

The CNG prices were also hiked in Delhi and are now at Rs 79.09 per kg.

Follow the LIVE Updates of Petrol, Diesel Price Hike in India:

May 15, 2026 08:02 (IST)
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How Petrol, Diesel Price Hike Will Benefit HPCL, BPCL, IOCL

Every half a rupee per litre increase in fuel marketing margins is estimated to lift Ebitda by 7% for IOCL, 8% for BPCL and 11% for HPCL.

In order to totally recoup the losses and reach break-even on their marketing margins, these companies must hike petrol prices by Rs 28/litre more, accounting for a gap of 29.5%. Similarly, OMCs need Rs 32/litre more hike in diesel prices to reach full cost recovery - a 36.5% shortfall.

May 15, 2026 07:43 (IST)
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CNG To Cost Rs 87 Per Kg In Noida, Ghaziabad

The CNG will now cost Rs 87 per kg in Noida and Ghaziabad.

May 15, 2026 07:35 (IST)
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CNG To Cost Rs 79.09 Per Kg In Delhi

The CNG will now cost Rs 79.09 per kg in Delhi.

May 15, 2026 07:30 (IST)
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CNG Prices Hiked In Delhi

After petrol and diesel, CNG prices have been hiked in Delhi by Rs 2 per kg.

May 15, 2026 07:29 (IST)
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PM Modi Had Appealed To Reduce Use Of Petrol, Diesel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last week appealed to citizens to reduce the use of petrol and diesel wherever possible and switch to metro services, electric buses and public transport.

May 15, 2026 07:20 (IST)
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Petrol, Diesel Price LIVE: India Was One Few Countries Where Fuel Prices Were Not Increased

India was one of the few countries that didn't increase prices of petrol and diesel for domestic consumers or rationed supplies amid the Iran war.

May 15, 2026 07:14 (IST)
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Diesel Price LIVE: Diesel To Be Sold At Rs 90.67 In Delhi, At Rs 95.13 per In Kolkata

Diesel will now be sold at Rs 90.67 per litre in Delhi, at Rs 95.13 per litre in Kolkata, at Rs 93.14 per litre in Mumbai and at Rs 95.25 per litre in Chennai.

May 15, 2026 07:14 (IST)
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Petrol Price LIVE: Petrol To Cost Rs 97 In Delhi, Rs 106 In Mumbai

The petrol will now cost Rs 97.77 per litre in Delhi, Rs 108.74 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 106.68 in Mumbai and Rs 103.67 per litre in Chennai.

May 15, 2026 07:13 (IST)
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Petrol, Diesel Price Hike LIVE: Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked By Rs 3

The Centre has increased the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre as the Middle East war and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continued to disrupt oil and gas supplies, pushing energy rates higher.

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