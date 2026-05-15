Petrol, Diesel Price Hike LIVE: The Centre on Friday increased the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre as the Middle East war and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continued to disrupt oil and gas supplies, pushing energy rates higher.

The petrol will now cost Rs 97.77 per litre in Delhi, Rs 108.74 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 106.68 in Mumbai and Rs 103.67 per litre in Chennai.

Diesel will now be sold at Rs 90.67 per litre in Delhi, at Rs 95.13 per litre in Kolkata, at Rs 93.14 per litre in Mumbai and at Rs 95.25 per litre in Chennai.

The CNG prices were also hiked in Delhi and are now at Rs 79.09 per kg.

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