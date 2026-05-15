Petrol, Diesel Price Hike LIVE: The Centre on Friday increased the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre as the Middle East war and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continued to disrupt oil and gas supplies, pushing energy rates higher.
The petrol will now cost Rs 97.77 per litre in Delhi, Rs 108.74 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 106.68 in Mumbai and Rs 103.67 per litre in Chennai.
Diesel will now be sold at Rs 90.67 per litre in Delhi, at Rs 95.13 per litre in Kolkata, at Rs 93.14 per litre in Mumbai and at Rs 95.25 per litre in Chennai.
The CNG prices were also hiked in Delhi and are now at Rs 79.09 per kg.
Follow the LIVE Updates of Petrol, Diesel Price Hike in India:
How Petrol, Diesel Price Hike Will Benefit HPCL, BPCL, IOCL
Every half a rupee per litre increase in fuel marketing margins is estimated to lift Ebitda by 7% for IOCL, 8% for BPCL and 11% for HPCL.
In order to totally recoup the losses and reach break-even on their marketing margins, these companies must hike petrol prices by Rs 28/litre more, accounting for a gap of 29.5%. Similarly, OMCs need Rs 32/litre more hike in diesel prices to reach full cost recovery - a 36.5% shortfall.
CNG To Cost Rs 87 Per Kg In Noida, Ghaziabad
The CNG will now cost Rs 87 per kg in Noida and Ghaziabad.
CNG To Cost Rs 79.09 Per Kg In Delhi
The CNG will now cost Rs 79.09 per kg in Delhi.
CNG Prices Hiked In Delhi
After petrol and diesel, CNG prices have been hiked in Delhi by Rs 2 per kg.
PM Modi Had Appealed To Reduce Use Of Petrol, Diesel
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last week appealed to citizens to reduce the use of petrol and diesel wherever possible and switch to metro services, electric buses and public transport.
Petrol, Diesel Price LIVE: India Was One Few Countries Where Fuel Prices Were Not Increased
India was one of the few countries that didn't increase prices of petrol and diesel for domestic consumers or rationed supplies amid the Iran war.
Diesel Price LIVE: Diesel To Be Sold At Rs 90.67 In Delhi, At Rs 95.13 per In Kolkata
Diesel will now be sold at Rs 90.67 per litre in Delhi, at Rs 95.13 per litre in Kolkata, at Rs 93.14 per litre in Mumbai and at Rs 95.25 per litre in Chennai.
Petrol Price LIVE: Petrol To Cost Rs 97 In Delhi, Rs 106 In Mumbai
The petrol will now cost Rs 97.77 per litre in Delhi, Rs 108.74 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 106.68 in Mumbai and Rs 103.67 per litre in Chennai.
Petrol, Diesel Price Hike LIVE: Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked By Rs 3
The Centre has increased the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre as the Middle East war and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continued to disrupt oil and gas supplies, pushing energy rates higher.