Centre May Hike Fuel Prices If Middle East Crisis Prolongs: RBI Governor

The government might have to hike petrol and diesel prices if the Middle East crisis continues for a longer period, according to Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

Speaking at a conference in Switzerland on Tuesday, Malhotra highlighted that the government has been rather fiscally prudent and on the path of fiscal consolidation.

The Middle East conflict and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz have disrupted oil and gas supplies, pushing energy prices higher.

India is highly dependent on imports of energy and fertilisers, Malhotra said, adding that the current disruptions are beginning to impact India.

Referring to the crisis, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor said if it continues for a longer period of time, then it is a "matter of time that the government will actually pass on some of these price increases".

The government has not increased the retail prices of petrol and diesel despite the Middle East conflict that started on February 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for reducing the use of fuel and consumption of edible oil, among other austerity measures, to save foreign exchange.

The rupee has witnessed a steep depreciation and is currently trading below the 95 mark against the US dollar.

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