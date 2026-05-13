Trump In China Live Updates: US President Donald Trump is on his way to Beijing to meet with China's President Xi Jinping. The two-day trip -- the first since Trump visited in 2017 -- will include high-stakes talks with the Chinese President amid a packed itinerary that includes a state banquet and a tea reception. Trump heads to China with his ambitions blunted by court rulings on tariffs, narrowing his goals to a few deals on beans, beef and Boeing jets.
During the trip, US arms sales to Taiwan, China's controls on rare-earth exports, and the countries' raucous trade relationship are among the main issues expected to be taken up by the heads of the world's top two economies.
The high-stakes visit also comes at a time when Trump has spent weeks trying, and failing, to persuade Beijing to influence Tehran to meet US terms to end the war in Iran or, at the very least, reopen the Strait of Hormuz. However, before departing from the US, Trump said he does not think he will need China's help to end the war, even as hopes for a lasting peace deal dwindled and Tehran tightened its grip over the critical waterway.
Here Are Live Updates On Donald Trump's 2-Day China Visit:
Donald Trump Leaves For China To Meet Xi Jinping
Donald Trump sought to downplay differences with Xi over Iran and the shadow the conflict is casting on global oil markets. The two leaders are expected to discuss trade issues, Iran war, and Taiwan.
Donald Trump Heads To China For High-Stakes Talks With Xi Jinping On Tehran, Taiwan And Trade
When the leaders of the globe's two economic powerhouses meet, they are set to tackle a loaded agenda, from US arms transfers to Taiwan, Beijing's rare earth export restrictions, the situation in Iran, to the state of bilateral trade relations.
Trump China Visit Live: Trump Due In China For Superpower Summit With Xi Jinping
Donald Trump was due in Beijing Wednesday for the first visit to China by a US president in nearly a decade, as the war he launched on Iran in February added to the heap of issues straining the powers' ties.
This week's trip -- the first since Trump visited in 2017 -- will involve high-stakes talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday and Friday, during a packed itinerary that includes a state banquet and tea reception.
US arms sales to Taiwan, China's controls on rare earth exports and the countries' raucous trade relationship are among the topics expected to be taken up by the heads of the world's top two economies.
The war in the Middle East will also top the agenda, with a senior US official telling reporters this week that Trump will pressure Xi over Iran, as he seeks a deal to end the conflict.