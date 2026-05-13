Trump In China Live Updates: US President Donald Trump is on his way to Beijing to meet with China's President Xi Jinping. The two-day trip -- the first since Trump visited in 2017 -- will include high-stakes talks with the Chinese President amid a packed itinerary that includes a state banquet and a tea reception. Trump heads to China with his ambitions blunted by court rulings on tariffs, narrowing his goals to a few deals on beans, beef and Boeing jets.

During the trip, US arms sales to Taiwan, China's controls on rare-earth exports, and the countries' raucous trade relationship are among the main issues expected to be taken up by the heads of the world's top two economies.

The high-stakes visit also comes at a time when Trump has spent weeks trying, and failing, to persuade Beijing to influence Tehran to meet US terms to end the war in Iran or, at the very least, reopen the Strait of Hormuz. However, before departing from the US, Trump said he does not think he will need China's help to end the war, even as hopes for a lasting peace deal dwindled and Tehran tightened its grip over the critical waterway.

Here Are Live Updates On Donald Trump's 2-Day China Visit: