Trump Heads To China For High-Stakes Talks With Xi On Tehran, Taiwan And Trade

When the leaders of the globe's two economic powerhouses meet, they are set to tackle a loaded agenda, from US arms transfers to Taiwan, Beijing's rare earth export restrictions, the situation in Iran, to the state of bilateral trade relations.

Here are the top points to know ahead of the Trump-Xi summit US President Donald Trump will arrive in China from May 13 to May 15, making it the first visit by a sitting US president in almost a decade. The visit features high-level meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday and Friday, with a state banquet and tea reception also on the agenda. When the leaders of the globe's two economic powerhouses meet, they are set to tackle a loaded agenda, from US arms transfers to Taiwan, Beijing's rare earth export restrictions, and the situation in Iran to the volatile state of bilateral trade relations. Trump postponed his China visit on one occasion because of the Iran war, which has brought shipping through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz to a near standstill for over two months. Trump said on Tuesday that he would have a "long talk" with Xi on Iran when they meet at the summit in Beijing. However, he added that he does not think he needs Xi's help. "I don't think we need any help with Iran. We'll win it one way or the other, peacefully or otherwise," Trump told reporters when departing the White House for China. Trump said he would be thinking about the fate of the ceasefire during his flight to China and "for the next little while". Speaking on Monday, Trump attempted to project confidence, insisting Xi wanted the crisis contained. "He'd like to see it get done," Trump said of the Chinese leader, referring to efforts to reopen the crucial shipping route. China has made clear its public stance in favour of ending the conflict, even as it works discreetly through diplomatic channels to back Pakistan in its efforts to broker a ceasefire agreement. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed last week that Taiwan will feature in the discussions during the visit, though the objective will be to prevent the issue from emerging as a fresh flashpoint between the two superpowers. Trump's threats to pull out of NATO, amid the alliance's refusal to join the Iran war, have deepened the rift with traditional allies and lent fresh momentum to the G2 concept, under which Washington and Beijing might together chart the course of global affairs.

