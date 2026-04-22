Can IUML Support For VD Satheesan Backfire? Congress Decision Likely Soon

The next Chief Minister of Kerala could be announced by Tuesday evening, sources in the Congress have indicated. The oath ceremony could be held as early as May 15.

The timeline, though, does not reflect the impasse that is still in place over the selection of the candidate.

The party's central observers Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik have been told that KC Venugopal - who enjoys the support of the Central leadership -- is the choice of 47 out of 63 MLAs of the party. Under the circumstances, VD Satheesan, the leader of the Congress Legislature Party who enjoys wide public support, is seen as the challenger.

The Congress choice has been made more difficult by UDF ally IUML's (Indian Union Muslim League) support for Satheesan. The party is concerned that giving in to the IUML at this point will only provide ammunition to the BJP to attack the party. The Congress has been regularly accused of appeasement by the BJP.

The internal tussle has been made more challenging by Satheesan hardening his stance. Sources close to him have said that the 61-year-old has made it clear to the party that he would accept nothing less than the top post.

Read: Kerala Standoff: Rahul Gandhi Caught Between KC Venugopal And VD Satheesan

If Satheesan refuses to join Venugopal's cabinet, the challenges facing Venugopal would multiply significantly. Sources said efforts to persuade Satheesan and build a consensus are currently in progress.

Picking Satheesan for the top job could also have internal repercussions, with around five MLAs supporting him, sources said.

There are other downsides to opting for Satheesan.

Sources said the Legislative Party chief lacks any prior experience in administration -- a contrast against Venugopal, who has held ministerial posts both at the state and the Centre.

With posters demanding the elevation of Satheesan mushrooming across the state, a section within the Congress also feels that the leader is attempting to blackmail the party despite lacking the requisite support from the legislators. At a meeting on Saturday with the three contenders for the top post, Rahul Gandhi had instructed everyone to cease factionalism and public displays of strength. While Gandhi did not name anyone, the message, sources said, was seen as directed at Satheesan.

If Venugopal, a Lok Sabha MP, is appointed Chief Minister, by-elections will have to be held within six months for one assembly seat and one Lok Sabha seat in Kerala.

Read: Kerala Chief Minister Or Nothing: Sources On VD Satheesan's Big Demand

At the central level, the Congress will also be required to appoint a new General Secretary (Organization) to replace Venugopal.

The one to gain an edge in this fight here could be Ramesh Chennithala, with some MLAs who named Venugopal as their first choice indicating Chennithala as their second preference.

