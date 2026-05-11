PSEB 10th Result Live Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the PSEB 10th Result 2026 today, May 11, at 12:30 PM. Students will be able to check their results online through the official website.
This year, more than 2.84 lakh students appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10 exams conducted from March 6 to April 1, 2026. Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready to avoid last-minute stress while checking the scorecard.
The online marksheet released today will be provisional in nature. Students must collect their original marksheets from their respective schools later.
How to Check PSEB 10th Result 2026 Online?
- Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in
- Click on the "PSEB 10th Result 2026" link
- Enter the roll number in the login window
- Submit the details
- The PSEB Class 10 result 2026 will appear on the screen
- Download and save the scorecard for future use
Apart from the official website, students can also access their results through DigiLocker and SMS services once activated.
Details Mentioned in PSEB Class 10 Marksheet 2026
The following are the details mentioned in the PSEB Class 10 result marksheet:
- Candidate name
- Roll number
- Name of Exam
- Marks
- Grade
- Total marks
- Qualifying status
Students should carefully review all the details mentioned on the scorecard and contact the board authority in case any discrepancy is found.
PSEB 10th Result 2026 Passing Marks
Students need minimum passing marks to be qualified for higher education. Students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject to pass the Punjab Board Class 10 exams, including theory, practical/internal assessment, and Comprehensive Continuous Evaluation (CCE) components. Those who fail in one or two subjects may get a chance to appear in compartment exams, details of which will be announced later by the board.
PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE: Track Latest Updates Here
PSEB 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Credential Required To Check Results
Students who appeared for PSEB class 10 board exams can check their results using their roll number.
Punjab 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Results Will Be Announced Through Press Conference
The Board's Chairman Amarpal Singh will announce the PSEB 10th Result 2026 through a press conference. It will be conducted at PSEB office in Mohali.
PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE: Official Website to Check
PSEB 10th result 2026 will be released at pseb.ac.in. Students are advised to check results on official website by logging with the required details.
PSEB 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Results Releasing Today at 12:30
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce class 10 results today, on May 11, at 12:30 PM. The date and time was confirmed by Board’s Chairman Amarpal Singh before.