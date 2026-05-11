PSEB 10th Result Live Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the PSEB 10th Result 2026 today, May 11, at 12:30 PM. Students will be able to check their results online through the official website.

This year, more than 2.84 lakh students appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10 exams conducted from March 6 to April 1, 2026. Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready to avoid last-minute stress while checking the scorecard.

The online marksheet released today will be provisional in nature. Students must collect their original marksheets from their respective schools later.

How to Check PSEB 10th Result 2026 Online?

Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in

Click on the "PSEB 10th Result 2026" link

Enter the roll number in the login window

Submit the details

The PSEB Class 10 result 2026 will appear on the screen

Download and save the scorecard for future use

Apart from the official website, students can also access their results through DigiLocker and SMS services once activated.

Details Mentioned in PSEB Class 10 Marksheet 2026

The following are the details mentioned in the PSEB Class 10 result marksheet:

Candidate name

Roll number

Name of Exam

Marks

Grade

Total marks

Qualifying status

Students should carefully review all the details mentioned on the scorecard and contact the board authority in case any discrepancy is found.

PSEB 10th Result 2026 Passing Marks

Students need minimum passing marks to be qualified for higher education. Students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject to pass the Punjab Board Class 10 exams, including theory, practical/internal assessment, and Comprehensive Continuous Evaluation (CCE) components. Those who fail in one or two subjects may get a chance to appear in compartment exams, details of which will be announced later by the board.

PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE: Track Latest Updates Here