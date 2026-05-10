Punjab Board 10th Result 2026 To Be Out Tomorrow At 12:30 PM, Here's How to Check?

The Punjab School Education Board has officially announced the result date for the Punjab Board Class 10 exams 2026. As confirmed by PSEB Chairman Dr Amarpal Singh, the PSEB 10th Result 2026 will be declared on May 11 at 12:30 PM. Students who appeared for the examination will be able to check their scorecards online through the official website, PSEB.

Students can access their results by entering their roll number on the official PSEB website once the result link becomes active.

How To Check PSEB 10th Result 2026 Online?

Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in

Click on the "Results" section on the homepage

Select the Class 10 or Class 12 result link

Enter the roll number carefully

Submit the details

The result will appear on the screen

Download and save the scorecard for future use

PSEB Helpline For Students During Result Period

The board has launched a toll-free psychological guidance helpline to support students emotionally during the result season. Students facing stress, anxiety, or emotional pressure can speak with experienced counsellors and psychologists.

Toll-Free Helpline Number: 9549-161-161

PSEB Chairman Dr Amarpal Singh also encouraged students not to take result pressure negatively and reminded them that examination results are only one part of their academic journey.

Over the past few years, PSEB has recorded strong performance in board examinations. In 2025, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 stood at 95.61 per cent, while it was 97.24 per cent in 2024.

For Class 12, the pass percentage has remained between 91 and 95 per cent in the last three years. Girls have consistently performed better than boys in both examinations, continuing the positive trend in Punjab Board results.