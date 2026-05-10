Free Electricity, Women Safety Force: Chief Minister Vijay's First Orders

Free electricity, action against drugs and safety of women comprised the first order signed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, after he was sworn in on Sunday.

Vijay started his charged and emotional speech with the Tamil phrase 'En Nenjil Kudiyirukkum', which translates to 'who lives in my heart', that he has often used in the past to address his fans.

In his first order as the Chief Minister, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay ordered 200 units of power to be supplied free of cost, a special task force to to tackle the drug menace and a special force along with a hepline to ensure the safety of women. He added that he will maintain his full attention on basic issues like education, health and water. "Farmers and fishermen will be taken care of. All will be good," he said.

Vijay said, "An assistant director's son has now become a chief minister. I know poverty and hunger, I didn't come from a royal family. I faced a lot of hardships, may people humiliated me. I'm like your son, your brother. You have given me a place in your heart, accepted me," he said.

He assured that he will not make false promises. "The DMK cleaned up state coffers and we have taken over with Rs 10 lakh crore debt (projected figure till March 2027). We will not take a single penny from people's funds and we will not allow anyone to loot the state," he said.

While promising a "new era of real, secular, social justice", Vijay thanked Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Praveen Chakravarty, the Left's Ma Baby and all allies.

Vijay's oath-taking ceremony came after an almost week-long period of uncertainty over his party forming a government in Tamil Nadu, after it emerged as the single largest party following assembly polls but failed to reach the 118-seat mark in the 234-member Assembly.

TVK then received the support of Congress, which had five seats, and that of CPI and CPI(M), which had two seats each. A nail-biting thriller that extended till Saturday ended by the evening with the VCK and IUML, both with two MLAs, extended support to him. This took the TVK-led alliance to the 120-member mark.

The next hurdle for Vijay will be in the Assembly, where his government will face a floor test before May 13.