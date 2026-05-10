The Ministers In Team Vijay Who Will Take Oath In Tamil Nadu Today

Joseph Vijay is set to take oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu along with a compact nine-member cabinet, signalling the beginning of the first-ever government led by his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The initial cabinet reflects Vijay's attempt to balance political experience, youth representation, technocrats and caste equations while rewarding members of his core team who stood by him through the party's rapid rise.

Among the prominent faces in the cabinet is veteran AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan, who has worked closely with former chief ministers MGR and Jayalalithaa over decades.

Sengottaiyan was expelled from the AIADMK after he openly questioned the leadership of EPS and criticised the party for failing to bring expelled leaders back into the fold. His inclusion is being seen as Vijay's attempt to add administrative experience and political weight to the fledgling government.

Another key induction is Aadhav Arjuna, considered one of Vijay's trusted strategists and part of the party's inner circle. Arjuna won from Chennai's Villivakkam constituency and has played a major role in TVK's organisational planning. He is also the son-in-law of lottery businessman Santiago Martin.

Nirmal Kumar, who won from Thiruparankundram in Madurai, is set to join the cabinet. A former BJP functionary, Nirmal Kumar switched political camps and emerged as an important face for TVK in southern Tamil Nadu.

TVK General Secretary Anand, known for his strong grassroots network, will also take oath. Anand won from Chennai's T Nagar constituency and has been instrumental in expanding the party structure at the booth level.

Among the other ministers to be sworn in are Raj Mohan, a television and film personality known for his oratory skills, and Dr TK Prabhu, a dentist-turned-politician who secured victory from Karaikudi.

Arun Raj, a doctor who quit his IRS career to join TVK, is entering the cabinet after winning from Tiruchengode, his home turf. Chennai's Mylapore MLA P Venkataramanan is being projected as an important Brahmin face in the government.

The youngest face in the cabinet will be Keerthana, who won from Virudhunagar district and is now set to become one of the youngest ministers in Tamil Nadu politics.

The oath ceremony is expected to mark a major political transition in Tamil Nadu, with Vijay moving from cinema superstardom to heading the state government after TVK's dramatic electoral breakthrough.

Congress leaders who have given support to the TVK government formation exercise may take oath at a later stage after portfolio discussions are completed.

Vijay's new government will have to prove its majority in the assembly before May 13. The new government is a patchwork of the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML.