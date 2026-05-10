Behind The New Bonhomie Between Vijay And Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is one of the top leaders who is attending Vijay's oath-taking event as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The two leaders go a long way. The recent political developments have brought attention to their growing friendship, analysts have said.

Back in 2009, Vijay tried to join Rahul Gandhi's party. Today, in a cinema-like plot with a big twist, the party that he tried to join back then is a small ally in a large set-up.

Vijay told a small gathering of leaders of the new alliance that when nobody believed in him during tough times, a section of the Congress did - Rahul Gandhi, Praveen Chakravarty and a few others who believed in his ability to win the state.

For somebody who wanted to join the Congress, it is a natural ally. For Rahul Gandhi too, Vijay's friendship is a big thing because the Congress is nearly extinct in the state.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi arrives at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to attend the swearing‑in ceremony of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister‑designate Vijay



NDTV's @ShivAroor and @Vasudha156 break down the significance of Rahul Gandhi's presence at Vijay's swearing-in… pic.twitter.com/9i42KhaF8E — NDTV (@ndtv) May 10, 2026

Another glue of their friendship is Rahul Gandhi feels Vijay can be the secular pole in southern India who he can trust. The Congress leader does not completely trust many leaders seen to be his 'friends' in the south.

Ever since Vijay's big win, Rahul Gandhi has spoken to him at least thrice. On the day the Congress and the TVK agreed to team up in an attempt to form the government, Vijay spoke to Rahul Gandhi and called him "brother" as he invited the Congress MP to his oath-taking ceremony.

Rahul Gandhi is said to have replied that he would definitely try to come. Today, the Congress leader turned up at Vijay's oath-taking event in Chennai.

Rahul Gandhi has been consistent in his support to Vijay so much so that he did not attend some meetings called by its 'friend' DMK during the election campaign. For now, the DMK-Congress alliance has ended in the state. Some leaders like P Chidambaram have expressed hope that both will remain together at the national level.