Inside Vijay Deverakonda's 'Perfect' Birthday With Rashmika Mandanna And Family

Vijay Deverakonda turned a year older on Saturday. On the special occasion, his actor-wife Rashmika Mandanna shared a heartfelt wish on social media, giving fans a glimpse into how the couple celebrated the actor's special day.

What's Happening

Rashmika took to social media to post a series of pictures from the celebrations, including moments with family, fans and the couple together.

Along with the photos, she shared details about how the day unfolded.

"It's my man's birthday today and my day went like this..... In reverse tho," Rashmika wrote in her post.

Sharing more about their day, she added, "Now we are headed to our friend's place to celebrate, but before this we went to the gym and worked out, and before that I did some quick cardio while Vijju went out for a meeting and before that we went and met our boys and girls who'd come home to show Vijju lots of love and I also ended up getting lots of it as well and before that good mornings to paapalu dad and Shimmu happened who is here for Vijju's birthday and thus it was a perfect day!"

The actor also mentioned that she was happy to have her shoot cancelled so she could spend the day celebrating. Concluding the note, she wrote, "Happiest birthday to you my Viiijjjjjuuuuu!"

Background

Earlier on Saturday, large crowds gathered outside Vijay's residence in Hyderabad to celebrate his birthday.

The actor greeted fans from the balcony of his home along with Rashmika and family members, acknowledging the cheering crowd gathered outside.

Later, Vijay stepped outside to celebrate with fans more closely, where a special cake-cutting ceremony was organised.

One of the highlights of the celebration was a specially designed Ranabaali-themed cake inspired by the actor's upcoming film.

Videos and photos from the celebrations soon surfaced across social media platforms.

On the work front, the makers of Vijay's upcoming film Ranabaali recently unveiled a behind-the-scenes video featuring the actor's horse-riding practice and physical training for his role in the period action drama.

The film is slated to release in theatres on September 11, 2026.