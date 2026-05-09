When Akshaye Khanna Lost His Temper After A Lesser-Known Actor Was Stopped From Having Lunch

Akshaye Khanna has had a stellar 2025 with blockbusters such as Chhaava and Dhurandhar. Amid the storm, several old interviews of the actor have resurfaced, along with some new ones where actors who have previously worked with him share their memories of collaborating with him. The latest is by actor Amit Behl, who recalled an on-set incident that led to Akshaye Khanna's anger erupting like a volcano.

What's Happening

On Siddharth Kannan's Youtube podcast, Amit Behl recalled a film he was doing with Akshaye Khanna, where the latter spoke up to protect a character actor's dignity.

The lesser-known actor, who was staying in another hotel, had come to have lunch in the hotel where the main cast and crew of the film were put up.

Amit Behl shared, "The moment this actor had his first bite at the hotel's lunch buffet, the producer's wife or some relative noticed that he didn't belong there and said he shouldn't be eating that food. Just as he had begun, someone from production came over and said, 'Sir, you can't eat this.' He was hurt and quietly kept the plate aside and sat by himself."

He continued, "Akshaye, who usually speaks very little, gave a speech about what hunger truly means and what respect truly means. That day, I realised how intense and thoughtful he is towards his fellow artists."

"Akshaye told them, 'A film doesn't get made by the number of plates or how much food you have; it is made by the blessings of people,'" revealed Amit Behl.

"It really looked like a man who hardly speaks had finally unleashed the volcano within him," he concluded.

About Akshaye Khanna's Recent Dhurandhar Fame

Akshaye Khanna portrayed the character of Lyari gangster Rehman Dakait, based on a real-life figure in Dhurandhar. Rehman Dakait spread his wings in the political arena to consolidate power over Lyari, as shown in the film. He is killed by Hamza (played by Ranveer Singh) at the end of the first film.

Work

Fresh off the success of Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna is stepping into a completely new space with his Telugu debut, Mahakali.

Apart from Mahakali, the actor is also gearing up for another major project titled Ikka. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the film will feature Akshaye Khanna alongside Sunny Deol, with the actor reportedly playing the primary antagonist. The cast also includes Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. The film will be released directly on Netflix.

ALSO READ | 'Dhurandhar Legacy Incomplete Without Akshaye Khanna,' Look Designer Shares BTS From Epic Climax