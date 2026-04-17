Mukesh Khanna Slams Akshay Kumar's Casting As Prithviraj Chauhan: 'Putting On A Wig Is Not Enough'

Akshay Kumar essayed the role of Prithviraj Chauhan in Chandraprakash Dwivedi's Samrat Prithviraj, the 2022 film. Four years later, actor Mukesh Khanna has shared his thoughts on Akshay Kumar portraying the character of the legendary monarch and how he might not have done justice to it.

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Mukesh Khanna told Zoom, "Prithviraj Chauhan should visually represent Prithviraj Chauhan when he stands, which Akshay Kumar does not. It's their mistake; just putting on a wig is not sufficient, sir. (It's a) historical character. It took me 1.5 hours to change costumes. The crown was 7 inches tall."

He once again addressed his reservations against Ranveer Singh playing Shaktimaan, "For me, if you mention this actor's name, why am I against him? Because he is an exceptional actor with great energy. He can portray characters like Dhurandhar, Gully Boy, and (Alauddin) Khilji (in Padmaavat). But for Shaktimaan, you need both the actor and the right appearance."

Mukesh Khanna's Previous Statement On Ranveer Singh In Shaktimaan

Earlier, Mukesh Khanna had denied Ranveer Singh the role of Shaktimaan in the titular movie. In an interview with Filmygyan, the actor said, "Ranveer and I sat and talked for three hours, and he's a very energetic actor. But I have openly said to his face, 'You can play Tamraj Kilvish (the story's villain). His face has a mischievous positivity. This actor - if you tell him to play Shaktimaan, you might enjoy it because he makes you dance, but you need someone mature enough to play Shaktimaan.'"

The television show ran on Doordarshan from 1997 to 2005. Mukesh Khanna played both Shaktimaan and his alter ego, Gangadhar, a photojournalist.

About Samrat Prithviraj

Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan is an eminent historical figure who fought several battles, including facing opposition from his family members and foiling the early invasions by Muhammad of Ghor, a ruler of the Ghurid dynasty.

NDTV wrote in its review, "Lead actor Akshay Kumar, transported to the 12th century, dons elaborate period costumes and rattles off holier-than-thou homilies aimed at conjuring up a portrait of unblemished rectitude. But, unable to shrug off his starry mannerisms, he falls significantly short of being convincing as the titular historical figure."

The film starred Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood, and marked the screen debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who played the role of Sanyogita.