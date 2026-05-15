<i>Welcome To The Jungle</i> Teaser: Akshay Kumar Back In The Comedy Verse With Another Family Entertainer

The much-awaited teaser of Welcome To The Jungle is finally here. Earlier today, the makers dropped the teaser, bringing back familiar faces and new additions. Packed with nostalgia, the teaser promises the laughter and madness-filled ride audiences have been missing on the big screen.

The teaser begins with a quirky spin on the traditional disclaimer shown in films. It reads, “In the making of the film, no animals were used… except for some horses and us donkeys.”

Positioned as a celebration of entertainment, Welcome To The Jungle unfolds like a wild safari, where every actor is either the hunter or the hunted. Set against a dense forest backdrop, the film promises a madcap ride filled with chaos, confusion and collective laughter.

The teaser features the actors entering the jungle and encountering unusual situations. They appear to be searching for or hunting something to win a huge amount of money.

Following the release of the teaser, Akshay Kumar wrote on social media, “Welcome the madness, welcome the laughter, welcome the crazy chaos, and welcome the wildest chapter of the Welcome universe.”

Earlier, the makers had also unveiled the actor's first-look poster. In it, Akshay Kumar was seen sporting a rugged yet stylish avatar, walking down a red carpet amid a dense jungle while dressed in a blue suit and tinted sunglasses.

Welcome To The Jungle marks the third installment in the cult-classic comedy franchise Welcome. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film features a massive ensemble cast of over 30 actors, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Daler Mehndi, Farida Jalal, Krishna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Kiran Kumar, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, Nawab Shah, Urvashi Rautela, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Hemant Pandey, Zakir Hussain and Sayaji Shinde.

Despite its star-studded lineup, the film will not feature some of the original cast members from the first installment. Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar, who won hearts with their iconic portrayals of Majnu Bhai and Uday Shetty in the 2007 film, will not return for the upcoming installment. The highly anticipated comedy is now set to hit theatres on June 26 after a significant delay. The makers have also announced that the title track will be released on Monday, May 18.