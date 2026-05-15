Why Jyotika Left Mumbai 26 Years Ago For Chennai After <i>Doli Saja Ke Rakhna</i> Flopped: 'Right Place, Right Time'

After her Bollywood debut film Doli Saja Ke Rakhna failed at the box office, Jyotika made a life-changing move to Chennai, a decision that went on to shape one of the most successful careers in South cinema.

Speaking ahead of her upcoming film System alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika reflected on leaving Mumbai after her first Hindi film did not work commercially and how Chennai became home, both personally and professionally.

Jyotika made her debut with Doli Saja Ke Rakhna in 1998, directed by Priyadarshan and co-starring Akshaye Khanna. While the actor still calls it "a very sweet film", she admitted that its box office fate changed the course of her journey.

"That's where I actually went (to Tamil film industry) from Hindi after my first film didn't do well because of box office numbers," Jyotika shared. "Even though I believe it was a very sweet film."

The actor spoke fondly about Chennai and credited the Tamil film industry for giving her some of the strongest roles of her career.

"I love Chennai. I think it's traditional, it has given me my bread and butter, it has given me my family," she said. "I have played deaf and mute, I have played blind. I have played every character I could have asked for, so that's like a God's gift to me."

Now back in Mumbai after 26 years, Jyotika says Hindi cinema is finally offering her the kind of layered characters she was looking for earlier.

"Today again I felt they are not writing very different roles," she said, explaining why she had drifted away from Hindi films years ago. "Now back to Hindi, I am getting very different kinds of roles to play. And I am getting a very warm welcome because of the South. It's all so interconnected. I am not seeing a difference as such. Just being at the right place at the right time."

The actor also got nostalgic while talking about Mumbai and everything she missed during her years away from the city.

"I love Mumbai, I grew up here. I was born here, I did my schooling here," she said. "Even crossing the street in front of my school is nostalgic for me. Everything about Mumbai I love, the pani puri, the bhel puri, even speaking Hindi, everything that I missed."

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha opened up about evolving from commercial entertainers like Dabangg and Rowdy Rathore to choosing more meaningful and layered characters. The actor said she now looks for stronger female parts with greater agency and emotional depth.

Jyotika and Sonakshi Sinha will be seen together in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's film System, releasing on Prime Video on May 22.

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