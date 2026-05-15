<i>Kartavya</i> Review: Saif Ali Khan Returns To <i>Sacred Games</i> Mode, Only Better

When the trailer of Kartavya dropped, instant parallels were drawn with Saif Ali Khan's scheming antagonist - Langda Tyagi in Omkara and his return to a rustic charm in this direct-to-digital film.

Don't be mistaken: Saif Ali Khan's role as duty-bound police officer Pawan Malik (also referred to as Pawan Singh) in Kartavya is in no way similar to Langda Tyagi. What is the same, though, is the reassurance that Saif Ali Khan sheds his urban-boy image effortlessly as he returns to a desi heartland.

As the curtains rise, we are welcomed into the fictional town of Jhamli, where Saif Ali Khan, as police officer Pawan Malik, is seen celebrating his birthday with colleagues. Though the actor has said mastering the Haryanvi dialect was among his toughest preparations, the dialect rolls off his tongue like butter.

The film lives up to its short, distinct title - Kartavya. That's what a morally principled inspector like Pawan Malik stands for as he becomes embroiled in political power, family threats, deceit and betrayal by his own men. He has a duty to fulfil - at work, to his wife, to his brother - and must be constantly on alert to protect them without compromising his work ethics. The only person who does not fit that narrative is his father, essayed by Zakir Hussain.

Two stories run in parallel in this crisp 1-hour 49-minute film.

One begins when senior journalist Reema Dutta is murdered. The backstory reveals she was investigating allegations against the menacing Anand Shri from Anand Bhumi, accused of committing vile acts against underage boys who then disappear. Reema is shot within ten minutes of reaching Jhamli; Pawan Malik is unable to save her from the shooters. Manish Chaudhari as Keshav appears as his taunting boss, who not only castigates Pawan for failing in his 'duty' but also has their colleague Ashok Y (Sanjay Mishra) injured.

Pawan is apologetic but not demotivated. He takes the blows in his stride and promises he will get the chargesheet out in seven days.

With the professional premise set, Pawan returns home to face family threats and a father whose ego won't budge even when his son's life is at stake. Early on, the story establishes Pawan's 'daddy issues'. He comes home to discover his brother Deepak has eloped with a girl, Preeti. The problem escalates when the village's ingrained caste intolerance surfaces. Killing 'lovers' for such unforgivable steps taken seems to be the only solution.

Rasika Dugal, as the inspector's wife, fits her role like a glove. In a way, she is fulfilling her 'duty' within domestic boundaries: a loving wife to Pawan and a caring sister-in-law to Deepak. Though she knows where he has run off to, she remains silent until things spiral out of control. Eventually she gives in and leads Pawan to his brother.

Subtle humour interspersed between the storylines leaves a lasting impression. For instance, when Pawan first confronts Deepak about eloping, the latter's simple reply is, "We are in love." Pawan responds wryly, "Thanks to romantic films, you've become Shah Rukh Khan. Baap Amrish Puri ban ke betha hai."

Considering this is a Red Chillies production helmed by Shah Rukh Khan, that lighthearted mention of him as the eternal romantic hero and Amrish Puri as the uptight father in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge tickles your funnybones.

Pawan is torn between political pressure and a family conundrum as he navigates personal and professional responsibilities. On one side he must protect his brother from his father and the village panchayat, who meet to decide the runaway couple's fate. On the other, duty calls - he must find those responsible for the journalist's assassination as he becomes ever more ensnared.

Saurabh Dwivedi (popular as the lead journalist of The Lallantop) makes his debut in Kartavya as the highly influential but morally corrupt Anand Shri, who is greenlighting unacceptable occurrences at his ashram. He faces off with officer Pawan as the latter unearths the truth behind the murder.

As the story progresses, it emerges that an underage boy named Harpal, son of Jhamli High School's principal Damodar, is implicated in the murder. He's not guilty. Also being exploited by Anand Shri, he is rendered helpless and driven to violence. Pawan develops an emotional bond with him. Still neck-deep in high-stakes corruption, Pawan takes responsibility for protecting Harpal and trusts his able officer Ashok Y (Sanjay Mishra) to escort the boy to the Delhi border.

But fate has other plans. The real shock in Kartavya is the anti-hero who leaves your jaw dropping as events unfold. When Anand Shri's men reach Pawan's house to threaten him to back off, Pawan is briefly relieved that Harpal has reached the Delhi border and is safe. The truth that emerges about Harpal's death leaves Pawan stunned.

At every turn, the culprit is not who you think. At every moment, Pawan must choose between duty or loyalty. If one devastating blow weren't enough, he is also informed that his brother Deepak's hideout with his lover was discovered and he has been killed. As the mastermind behind the betrayals is slowly revealed, the title Kartavya truly shines as the police officer does justice to his uniform and the oath he took.

Pawan is betrayed by someone he fully trusted and shattered by another he did not have expectations from, but was disappointed nevertheless. But when it comes to avenging his brother Deepak and the little boy Harpal, killed for no crime of their own, Pawan does not hesitate. He fires away.

Saif Ali Khan has been in the cop space for a while now. He impressed critics and audiences as Sartaj Singh, an honest but troubled Sikh police officer in Netflix's Sacred Games - much of which we see in Kartavya too. He is honest and a Shiva devotee, and does not sacrifice his principles. He only gets better.

Rasika Dugal is the emotional anchor and performs with utmost sincerity. The real twists come from the understated characters who turn out to be the showrunners on screen, even though they seem harmless.

Kartavya is taut, gritty and keeps you hooked. The two storylines never feel forced; they feed off each other systematically. It ends with a sharp look at two sides of the same coin - right and wrong. No one is entirely right or wrong, and that tension is precisely where Kartavya finds its power.

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