Keneeshaa To Trolls Who Accused Her Of Breaking Ravi Mohan's Home: 'A Woman Who Lost Her Child...'

Singer Keneeshaa has shared two long and emotional videos on Instagram addressing the ongoing criticism and rumours linked to her association with actor Ravi Mohan, as well as the controversy surrounding his reported marital issues.

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In a two-part Instagram video that has gone viral, Keneeshaa spoke for a considerable amount of time, breaking down several times as she addressed allegations, online harassment, and her personal struggles.

Addressing the accusations, Keneeshaa strongly denied claims that she interfered in Ravi Mohan's marriage. Reacting to allegations that she 'broke a family,' she asked whether people believed that a woman who had faced personal tragedy would separate a father from his children. "I don't need to break a bloody home for that," she said.

Keneeshaa stated that Ravi Mohan had approached her during a vulnerable period seeking emotional and spiritual support. She said she initially tried to help him professionally but later stepped back. "I disconnected from my assignment in therapy and became a friend," she explained. She also claimed she had encouraged him to work on his family life in the early stages. At one point, she said, "Ravi Mohan is not a child. He knows whom to talk to and how to live his life."

Keneeshaa further claimed that during their travels and public events, several people thanked her for supporting the actor. "Thank you for saving that boy. Thank you for making him smile," she claimed people told her.

The singer also made serious allegations of harassment, claiming that people had attempted to investigate her personal life. "People are sending detectives to Bengaluru to find out who I was married to, what I went through and who I was," she said.

She also dismissed rumours that she had abandoned her father, calling them "inhuman." Keneeshaa said she lost both her parents and had cared for her father, who suffered from Alzheimer's disease, until his death. Keneeshaa said, "I lost my mother in 2013 and my father in 2017."

In one of the most emotional segments, Keneeshaa spoke about her past, alleging abuse during childhood and a toxic early marriage.

She claimed she was "barely 18 or 19" when she was forced into marriage and later faced physical and emotional abuse. "I got married when I was around 18 or 19. At that age, I did not understand life properly."

She also shared a deeply personal moment, saying, "The baby in my stomach was broken and got out of my body." She added, "A girl who has lost a child in her stomach - you think I'm going to keep anybody away from their children or family?"

Addressing comments about her professional journey, Keneeshaa said she started by singing in bars for small amounts. "That singing in a bar for Rs 500 has made me charge so much more today," she said.

A large part of the video focused on Keneeshaa's anger towards social media trolls. She alleged that anonymous accounts were involved in organised hate campaigns. "If you really want to get at me, come to my face. Don't do this online," she said.

She described the online attacks as "character assassination" and warned about their impact on mental health.

Towards the end of the video, Keneeshaa said she had no interest in fame and wanted to focus on spiritual healing and social work. "My calling is not cinema. My calling is not celebrity status," she said. "Please don't make me feel like I need to give up on life," added the singer.



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