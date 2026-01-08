<i>Parasakthi</i> Actor Ravi Mohan Stands By 'Vijay Anna' Amid <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Row: "You Don't Need A Date"

The much-anticipated Pongal box office clash between Parasakthi and Vijay's Jana Nayagan will no longer take place, as the latter's release has been postponed just two days before its scheduled January 9 debut.

While Parasakthi remains locked for a January 10 release, the delay of Vijay's final film has sparked an outpouring of support from across the Tamil film industry.

Ravi Mohan's Message For Vijay

Taking to X, Ravi Mohan expressed his solidarity with Vijay. He wrote, "Heartbroken. @actorvijay Anna.. as a brother I'm standing with you as one among the millions of brothers beside you. You don't need a date.. you are the opening. Whenever that date is.. Pongal only starts then."

Heartbroken 💔 ⁦@actorvijay⁩ Anna.. as a brother I'm standing with you as one among the millions of brothers beside you. You don't need a date.. you are the opening. Whenever that date is.. Pongal only starts then. #istandwithvijayanna pic.twitter.com/ccFy6iK4qM — Ravi Mohan (@iam_RaviMohan) January 8, 2026

Several other celebrities also extended their support amid this challenging time for Vijay, including Silambarasan TR, Venkat Prabhu, and Karthik Subbaraj.

Why Jana Nayagan Was Postponed And What It Means For Fans

The postponement was officially confirmed by KVN Productions on X. The banner stated, "It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences. The release of Jana Nayagan, eagerly awaited on January 9, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control."

They added, "We deeply understand the anticipation, excitement, and emotions surrounding this film, and this decision has not been an easy one for any of us. The new release date will be announced at the earliest. Until then, we humbly request your patience and continued love. Your unwavering support is our greatest strength and means everything to the entire Jana Nayagan team."

The delay comes amid an ongoing certification dispute. On January 7, the Madras High Court reserved its order and directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to form a fresh committee to review the film, after the producers approached the court over the prolonged delay in obtaining a censor certificate. With certification still pending, the India release has been pushed indefinitely.

The ripple effect has been felt worldwide, with distributors in the UK, North America, Canada, Malaysia, and other regions also confirming that the film will not release as planned. Several theatres have cancelled shows and begun issuing refunds.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain. Marketed as Vijay's final film before his full-time entry into politics, the project now waits for a new release date.

Meanwhile, Parasakthi features Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela, and Atharvaa alongside Ravi Mohan in prominent roles. The movie is directed by Sudha Kongara and is yet to receive a clearance certificate from the CBFC.

