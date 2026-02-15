Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Will Not Release Before April 30, Confirms Canada Distributor

Canada-based York Cinemas has announced the invalidation of all advance tickets for the upcoming film Jana Nayagan, stating that the film is unlikely to be released before April 30.

In an official statement issued via its social media handles, the cinema management directed affected customers to ensure that their refunds are processed.

"If you have any pending tickets and your refund has not yet been processed, kindly contact our theatres to have it arranged at the earliest," read the notification posted on its official X handle.

However, York Cinemas has promised VIP membership holders priority booking access once the new release date is officially confirmed.

Incidentally, on February 12, the theatre had allowed VIP members to retain their existing tickets while urging others to get their refunds processed by Sunday.

According to the official website of York Cinemas, based in Ontario, Canada, which primarily showcases Indian films, the VIP Membership was sold for CAD 89.99, promising priority access to Jana Nayagan's first-day, first-show (FDFS).

Jana Nayagan, which was originally scheduled for a worldwide release on January 9 as part of the Pongal line-up, was delayed due to a deadlock with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film was first submitted for certification in December 2025. While an initial committee suggested a "U/A" certificate with minor cuts, the process stalled after anonymous complaints were filed.

These complaints alleged that the film contains scenes that hurt religious sentiments and misuse armed forces emblems.

The producers, KVN Productions, approached the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court to fight for the film's release, but ultimately withdrew their petition on February 10 to proceed through the CBFC's Revising Committee instead.

ALSO READ: Vijay's Jana Nayagan Goes Back To Censor Board After Months In Courts