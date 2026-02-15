<i>O'Romeo</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor's Film Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's romantic drama O'Romeo has registered a steady rise at the box office over its first two days in theatres.

What's Happening

After opening to an estimated Rs 8.5 crore on Friday, the film witnessed noticeable growth on Saturday.

As per early estimates by Sacnilk, the second-day collection rose to approximately Rs 12.25 crore.

With this jump, the film's two-day all-India nett total stands at an estimated Rs 20.75 crore.

At the Indian box office, O'Romeo has grossed Rs 24.6 crore so far. The film also added around Rs 2 crore from overseas territories, taking its worldwide gross to an estimated Rs 26.6 crore.

Background

Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, the film also features Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Vikrant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles. It is backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The Shahid Kapoor starrer has also stayed ahead of other films currently playing in cinemas. It has comfortably surpassed the earnings of Border 2, which is now in its fourth week. The war drama collected approximately Rs 1.90 crore on Saturday.

Another release, Tu Yaa Main, which is sharing screens with O'Romeo, earned an estimated Rs 1.4 crore on Saturday. Its total weekend collection currently stands at around Rs 2 crore.

Ahead of the film's release, Vishal Bhardwaj shared an emotional note on Instagram expressing pride in the project. He wrote that the film made him realise the immense capacity he holds for both "love and violence".

In his post, the director said, "Before the critics speak and before the box office delivers its verdict, I feel compelled to share how deeply proud I am of this film. Before the accolades or the criticism arrive, I must thank, from the deepest part of my being, all my HODs who gave far more than was ever asked of them..."

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 in his NDTV review and wrote, "A vivid, visceral, and visually varied film, O'Romeo uses music as a solid narrative spine that supports the story of a bunch of flawed individuals fighting their adversaries and their own destructive instincts with inconsistent degrees of success. There is little in the film that is predictable."

