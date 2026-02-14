<i>O'Romeo</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor's Film Overtakes <i>Deva</i>, <i>Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya</i>

O' Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, registered a steady start at the Indian box office on Friday.

What's Happening

According to early estimates shared by Sacnilk, the film earned approximately Rs 8.25 crore nett on its opening day.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the romantic-action drama recorded an overall theatrical occupancy of 14.86% on Day 1.

In comparison to Shahid Kapoor's recent releases, O' Romeo has opened higher than Deva (Rs 5.50 crore), Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (Rs 6.70 crore), and Jersey (Rs 3.2 crore).

While the film has not recorded a massive start, it stands among Kapoor's better first-day performances in recent years.

Background

Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, the film also features Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Vikrant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles. It is backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Ahead of the film's release, Vishal Bhardwaj shared an emotional note on Instagram expressing pride in the project. He wrote that the film made him realise the immense capacity he holds for both "love and violence".

In his post, the director said, "Before the critics speak and before the box office delivers its verdict, I feel compelled to share how deeply proud I am of this film. Before the accolades or the criticism arrive, I must thank, from the deepest part of my being, all my HODs who gave far more than was ever asked of them..."

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 in his NDTV review and wrote, "A vivid, visceral, and visually varied film, O'Romeo uses music as a solid narrative spine that supports the story of a bunch of flawed individuals fighting their adversaries and their own destructive instincts with inconsistent degrees of success. There is little in the film that is predictable."

