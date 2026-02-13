"Rajpal Yadav Has Paid Rs 2.5 Crore In Rs 9-Crore Debt Case," Says Actor's Lawyer

Actor Rajpal Yadav has paid Rs 2.5 crore in the Rs 9-crore cheque bounce-case, according to his lawyer Bhaskar Upadhyay.

Yesterday, the Delhi High Court sent Rajpal Yadav to jail at least till Monday, with the court adjourning the hearing on the actor's interim bail petition until then.

The actor's lawyer further said that they had sought adjournment of the hearing on Thursday because the bail they filed is answerable to the other party. Bhaskar Upadhyay said he will meet his client jail and take instructions from him regarding the payment.

The initial amount of debt is Rs 5 crore, with interest, penalty and other additions the total sum payable by Rajpal Yadav stands at Rs 9 crore.

"The money that was invested from the investment purpose has not been denied to. Earlier also when there was talk of money, the company had refused to take money. Negotiations are underway on the 2012 agreement, in which three months have already been served.

"I can't say anything about who gave money to Rajpal Yadav, it is a family matter. I will personally go to the jail and tell him how it needs to be done. Out of Rs 5 crore so far, Rs 2.5 crore have been given. Let's see what the court decides on Monday," the lawyer said.

Earlier, Rajpal Yadav's counsel said that the outstanding amount will be paid to the complainant M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd directly. While on Thursday, the counsel submitted that the money will be deposited before the court.

Rajpal Yadav, known for films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Chup Chup Ke, Hungama, Garam Masala, and Waqt: The Race Against Time, surrendered at Delhi's Tihar Jail on February 5 after the Delhi High Court rejected his last-minute plea for more time in the long-running cheque bounce and loan default case.

The actor landed in financial and legal trouble when the unpaid dues escalated to around Rs 9 crore following the failure of his 2012 film Ata Pata Laapata, which marked his directorial debut too.

On February 2, the court noted that Rajpal Yadav was required to make payment of Rs 1.35 crore in each of the seven cases against him and directed that the amount already deposited with the Registrar General of the high court be released in favour of the complainant.

In October 2025, two demand drafts of Rs 75 lakh were deposited with the Registrar General and an amount of Rs 9 crore remained payable, the Delhi High Court noted in the order.

According to Rajpal Yadav's manager, prominent Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Sonu Sood, have extended financial support to the actor.

(With IANS inputs)

