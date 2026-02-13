Advertisement

O'Romeo First Reviews: Shahid Kapoor's 'Best Film Yet', Triptii Dimri Is "So Watchable"

O'Romeo was released in cinemas today, February 13

Read Time: 2 mins
<i>O'Romeo</i> First Reviews: Shahid Kapoor's 'Best Film Yet', Triptii Dimri Is "So Watchable"
Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in O'Romeo.
Instagram
  • Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor's film O'Romeo was released on February 13
  • The film stars Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, and Triptii Dimri in key roles
  • Mira Rajput praised Shahid Kapoor and the film's background score on Instagram
Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor's much-anticipated film O'Romeo was released in cinemas today, February 13. The film features a strong ensemble cast, with Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, and Triptii Dimri playing key roles. Now, Shahid's wife, Mira Rajput, and filmmaker Homi Adajania, with whom Shahid is currently working on Cocktail 2, shared their reviews.

O'Romeo Reviews

Ahead of the release, a special screening was organised for members of the film industry, and several Bollywood celebrities shared their early reactions on social media.

Homi wrote, "Love and gore galore! Vishal Bhardwaj, your storytelling. Shahid Kapoor, so good, brotherman. Triptii Dimri, you are so watchable. Crew and cast of O'Romeo (applause)."

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, also shared her thoughts on Instagram. Praising the team, she described Vishal Bhardwaj as a "genius of finesse" and appreciated the film's background score. She said Triptii Dimri portrayed her role with "ferocity and innocence," praised Nana Patekar's performance, and called Tamannaah Bhatia "ethereal." In a message to Shahid, Mira wrote, "Shahid Kapoor, my Romeo, your best yet. Not a beat that missed."

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Mira also posted a heartfelt message for Shahid on her Instagram, writing, "My ROMEO. When he asks 'Main hoon ki hoon nahi?', remember, Tum Ho. Aur ho vahi. The one who is relentless, talented beyond belief, eyes that express a thousand words, and a heart that always mends. Because what holds you is the light. Destiny's child. It's time to shine. Spectacular is an understatement. I am so proud of you."


Take a look at a few fan reviews below: 


More About O'Romeo

O'Romeo marks Shahid Kapoor's first collaboration with Triptii Dimri and his fourth film with ace director Vishal Bhardwaj. The duo have previously worked together on Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon.

Also Read: Censor Board Snips 'Woman Slapping Visual' By 2 Seconds In O'Romeo, Swaps 'Item' With 'Kumari'

O'Romeo, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor
