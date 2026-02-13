<i>O'Romeo</i> First Reviews: Shahid Kapoor's 'Best Film Yet', Triptii Dimri Is "So Watchable"

Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor's much-anticipated film O'Romeo was released in cinemas today, February 13. The film features a strong ensemble cast, with Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, and Triptii Dimri playing key roles. Now, Shahid's wife, Mira Rajput, and filmmaker Homi Adajania, with whom Shahid is currently working on Cocktail 2, shared their reviews.

O'Romeo Reviews

Ahead of the release, a special screening was organised for members of the film industry, and several Bollywood celebrities shared their early reactions on social media.

Homi wrote, "Love and gore galore! Vishal Bhardwaj, your storytelling. Shahid Kapoor, so good, brotherman. Triptii Dimri, you are so watchable. Crew and cast of O'Romeo (applause)."

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, also shared her thoughts on Instagram. Praising the team, she described Vishal Bhardwaj as a "genius of finesse" and appreciated the film's background score. She said Triptii Dimri portrayed her role with "ferocity and innocence," praised Nana Patekar's performance, and called Tamannaah Bhatia "ethereal." In a message to Shahid, Mira wrote, "Shahid Kapoor, my Romeo, your best yet. Not a beat that missed."

Mira also posted a heartfelt message for Shahid on her Instagram, writing, "My ROMEO. When he asks 'Main hoon ki hoon nahi?', remember, Tum Ho. Aur ho vahi. The one who is relentless, talented beyond belief, eyes that express a thousand words, and a heart that always mends. Because what holds you is the light. Destiny's child. It's time to shine. Spectacular is an understatement. I am so proud of you."



Take a look at a few fan reviews below:

It's interval in #ORomeo.



Typical Vishal Bhardwaj slow burn till now.



Shahid Kapoor is in his zone.

Tripti Dimri more than impressive.

Nana Patekar excellent in three scenes so far.

Hussain Dalal is delivering an underrated performance.



Just an average movie till now. Let's… — Siddharth Chhaya - સિદ્ધાર્થ છાયા 🇮🇳 (@siddtalks) February 13, 2026

#ORomeoReview : 1/5 star

⭐️/5

One of the weakest film ever saw of 2026, poor script, story and acting. #ShahidKapoor acting is a big letdown as always, Songs are worst. #TriptiiDimri is good, all other cast are ok. #VishalBhardwaj gives another crap story. #ORomeo Disaster. pic.twitter.com/rWbQvpcTw7 — Tejas The Critic (@Tejas01679537) February 13, 2026



More About O'Romeo

O'Romeo marks Shahid Kapoor's first collaboration with Triptii Dimri and his fourth film with ace director Vishal Bhardwaj. The duo have previously worked together on Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon.



