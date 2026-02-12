<i>O' Romeo</i> Box Office Prediction: Will Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri Pull Off A Hit Opening Day?

Shahid Kapoor is back on screen as an angry lover with his new release O' Romeo. The film will hit theatres on the eve of Valentine's Day. This is the fourth time Shahid Kapoor has collaborated with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj after their noteworthy films Kaminey: The Scoundrels (2009), Haider (2014), and Rangoon (2017).

Expectations are high as the film boasts a stellar cast including Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Vikrant Massey.

This is the first time Triptii Dimri has shared screen space opposite Shahid Kapoor. Trade experts have pinned their hopes on the lead pair.

NDTV spoke to trade expert Taran Adarsh to predict the opening day scenario for the film.

What the Number Game Says

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, advance bookings look promising. The film has been allotted 8,873 shows all over India and has amassed tickets worth Rs 3.33 crore (including block seats).

Asked about the opening day numbers, Taran Adarsh said he's hoping for a double-digit opening.

"It's a big film. Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj are teaming up for the fourth time. Shahid Kapoor is a fine actor. The trailer looks promising. I'm hoping for a double-digit opening. But everything boils down to the content," Adarsh told us.

Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj's previous collaborations garnered critical appreciation. Haider and Kaminey were box office hits, while Rangoon didn't make a mark commercially.

Valentine's Day Factor

O' Romeo is a love story with high doses of action and gore. It's based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi. Shahid Kapoor plays a hot-headed gangster torn between passion and love while navigating his path in a mafia world.

"The film has Romeo in the title. I'm hopeful that it will get the benefit of Valentine's Day. But the film has every quotient of mass entertainment. It has drama, action, emotion, and a powerful star cast," Adarsh said.

Clash with Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor's Tu Yaa Main

Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor's Tu Yaa Main will release in theatres tomorrow. Apparently, there's no clash between the two films as they belong to different genres.

"Shahid Kapoor's film is a big film, whereas Tu Yaa Main is a small film. It's a survival thriller. In the Hindi film industry, we make comedies, horror comedies, and action films. But survival thrillers are made in few numbers. So, I hope this film might pull in the audience if the content has merit," Adarsh said.

Conclusion

Shahid Kapoor's last release, Deva (2025), didn't make a mark at the box office, whereas Triptii Dimri's last film, Dhadak 2, couldn't stand the Saiyaara storm. All eyes are on the lead pair. With a master director leading the ship, will O' Romeo find its anchor on opening day? Let's wait and watch.