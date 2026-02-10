Shahid Kapoor Reveals Sandeep Reddy Vanga Wanted A <i>Kabir Singh</i> Scene In Ranbir Kapoor's <i>Animal</i>: "<i>Koi Dusra</i> Issue <i>Ho Gaya</i>"

Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo. The trailer of the film has reminded fans of the actor's intense role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh, with some viewers drawing parallels to the filmmaker's more recent blockbuster Animal. Shahid recently opened up about how there were plans to incorporate a Kabir Singh scene in Animal.

Shahid Kapoor told Dainik Bhaskar, "Jab Animal bhi ban rahi thi, actually Sandeep had come to meet me. He wanted one scene of Kabir to be there in that, but woh ho nahi paaya. Toh unke mann mein ye thought tha. But woh ho nahi paaya. Kuch dates ka issue ho gaya, koi dusra issue ho gaya. But yes, he had said that I want one scene. Phir wo hua nahi. (Actually, even when Animal was being made, Sandeep Reddy Vanga came to meet me. He wanted a Kabir Singh scene in it-it was on his mind. Somehow it didn't work out due to date issues or some other problem. But yes, he had said that he wanted one scene, though it didn't happen.)"

He continued, "Woh dono characters unke hain, woh duniya unki hai. Toh unke saath unko jo mann mein aayega karne ke liye, woh karenge. (Both those characters belong to him; that world is his. So whatever he feels like doing with them, he'll do.)"

As for Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film O'Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, it is based on Hussain Zaidi's novel Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai's underworld, the project follows the story of Hussain Ustara, a raw and emotionally conflicted gangster.

With Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles, the film is expected to reach cinemas on February 13.

