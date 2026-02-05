Adarsh Gourav On <i>Tu Yaa Main</i> Vs <i>O'Romeo</i> At Box Office: "A Part Of Me Is Like, 'Oh S**t'"

Actors Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor say they are just as excited to watch Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming film O'Romeo as they are about their own survival thriller, Tu Yaa Main.

The two films are set for a box office clash on February 13.

Adarsh said he has been a huge fan of acclaimed director Vishal Bhardwaj and is looking forward to O'Romeo, the filmmaker's fourth collaboration with Shahid Kapoor after Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon.

"A part of me is like, 'Oh s**t, we're coming out on the same day.' But there's also the greed of just getting to watch Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj, which is very tangible for me. I've been a huge fan of Kaminey and Haider, and of Vishal Bhardwaj since his Makdee days. I'm very excited to see O'Romeo," Adarsh told PTI in an interview.

Shanaya, who made her debut with 2025's Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, echoed his views, saying she loved the trailer of O'Romeo.

"When the teaser and trailer dropped, we were like, 'Dude, this is insane. This is a kick-a** trailer.' Everyone is excited about it. It is an iconic pairing - Vishal sir and Shahid - and to see them finally back on screen is exciting," she said.

The 26-year-old added that she hopes audiences turn up in theatres to watch both O'Romeo and Tu Yaa Main.

"You want everyone to be back in theatres. You just want people to have a good time and watch good films. Both Tu Yaa Main and O'Romeo are different genres, and you can see that even from the teaser, trailer, and songs. I'm excited as an audience member that everyone is back in theatres and that it's a fun time," she said.

O'Romeo, inspired by a chapter from author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, tells the gripping story of gangster Hussain Ustara, played by Shahid Kapoor.

The film's star-studded cast also includes Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Disha Patani, with Vikrant Massey making a special appearance.

Adarsh also shared his enthusiasm for his actor friend Avinash Tiwary, who plays the antagonist in O'Romeo.

"I'm rooting for my man, Avinash Tiwary. I'm so happy he's getting these kick-a** roles. He looks so good in the trailer and has the best one-liners. I'm really rooting for him. I hope both films do well," he said.

Tu Yaa Main tells the story of two social media influencers, portrayed by Shanaya and Adarsh, whose romantic getaway takes a deadly turn when they find themselves trapped in a swimming pool with a crocodile.

The film is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, and Vinod Bhanushali.

