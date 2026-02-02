Hussain Ustara's Daughter Sanober Shaikh Files Case Against <i>O'Romeo</i> Makers To Stop Release Of Film

Sanober Shaikh has filed a case against O'Romeo producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director Vishal Bhardwaj, and author Hussain Zaidi. She has raised objections to the film's alleged connection to her late father, Hussain Ustara.

Sanober Shaikh Seeks Court Order Against O'Romeo Release

In her petition, Sanober Shaikh has urged the court to declare that the defendants have no right to deal with, release, or telecast O'Romeo under its current title or any other name on February 13, 2026, or any date thereafter.

She has sought a permanent injunction restraining the makers from releasing the film in theatres or making it available on television channels or OTT platforms.

The plea also seeks a temporary injunction until the case is resolved, barring the defendants, their representatives, or anyone acting for them from releasing or broadcasting the film on any platform.

In addition, Sanober has asked the court to order a pre-screening of the film and appoint a court commissioner or another authorised individual to submit a report to the court. The suit further seeks interim reliefs, costs, and any other directions the court may deem fit.

When Makers Denied Sanober's Allegations

The controversy began soon after the teaser of O'Romeo was released, with Sanober Shaikh alleging that no permission was taken from her family before making a film she claims is inspired by her father's life.

Her lawyer subsequently issued a legal notice to Sajid Nadiadwala and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Responding to the claims, the makers have denied that O'Romeo is based on Hussain Ustara. Addressing the issue at the film's trailer launch in Mumbai, Vishal Bhardwaj stated that the film is inspired by a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, adding that the necessary rights were acquired through the book.

The case is now pending before the court, with further developments awaited.

