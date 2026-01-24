Farah Khan Asks Mira Kapoor To Do A Role In Her Film: "<i>Tu</i> Heroine <i>Ban Sakti Hai</i>"

Farah Khan has gained an impressive fan following after her YouTube journey took off. The filmmaker-choreographer's vlogs are quite popular, and her latest guests were entrepreneur and Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor, and jewellery designer and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. It was during this event that Farah complimented Mira for her casual yet glamorous look and said she should be a "heroine."

What's Happening

In Farah Khan's latest vlog, she tells Mira Kapoor, "Mira, you can become a heroine. Do a role in my film."

The compliment left Mira visibly blushing, and she politely refused the offer.

Farah Khan On Her Next Directorial Venture

Farah Khan, known for directing popular Bollywood films such as Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Tees Maar Khan, shared the update in her latest vlog. During her visit to actor Nakuul Mehta's home in Mumbai, she revealed that she plans to begin her next directorial venture by the end of this year.

She said, "Abhi banaungi main! Abhi bachche chaley jayenge na college fir banaungi! There is a whole petition on the Internet called 'Wapas Aao Farah Khan' (I will make a film soon! My kids are going to college, so I will make it after that. There is a whole petition for me to return to direction)! So I think it is time; I think at the end of this year I will start."

Farah also said that if she returns to direction, it will be with Shah Rukh Khan. "If I do (direct a film), I will do it with Shah Rukh! Otherwise, I will wait and do YouTube," said Farah.

About Mira Kapoor

Mira Kapoor married Shahid Kapoor in July 2015. They are blessed with two children - a daughter named Misha and a son called Zain. Mira is also a successful entrepreneur.

ALSO READ | Farah Khan Will Return To Direction Only With A Shah Rukh Khan Film: "Otherwise, I Will Do YouTube"