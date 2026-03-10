Mira Rajput Was Our 'Missing Child', Says Shahid Kapoor's Stepmother Supriya Pathak

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor are one of Bollywood's most well-known power couples. Married for over a decade, they are parents to two children, Misha and Zain. Mira shares a close relationship with Shahid's mother, Neelima Azeem, as well as his stepmother, Supriya Pathak. In a recent interview, Supriya Pathak spoke warmly about her bond with Mira.

What Supriya Pathak Said

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Supriya said, "Mira is such a beautiful person, inside and out, that we never felt like she walked into our house. I think she was a part of our house. I sometimes joke with her that you were our missing child who has found her way back to us. I never felt like she was a daughter-in-law. I can't think this way about Mira."

Talking about her grandchildren, Supriya added, "When they are both around, the world is great."

Supriya Pathak's daughter, Sanah Kapur, who also took part in the interview, mentioned that Misha shares a special bond with the veteran actress. She said, "Misha loves to gossip with mom. She comes to mom and tells her whatever is going on in her life."

Shahid Kapoor On Parenting

Recently, Shahid spoke about his approach to raising Zain and Misha and the importance of giving them as normal an upbringing as possible. He told the Hindustan Times, "I want them to stay as close to normalcy as they can... But beyond the point, it is what it is. As they grow older, they will become more aware, but we don't do anything to bring it up. If any questions come up, we try to answer them in the best way that we can as parents; that's it. It is what it is."

Shahid and Mira, who married in 2015, welcomed their daughter Misha in 2016 and their son Zain in 2018.



