Inside Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Pradhanam And Mehendi Ceremony

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda shared photos from their Pradhanam and Mehendi ceremony today. The intimate celebration took place in Udaipur on February 25, surrounded by close family members and loved ones.

Vijay took to Instagram to post a series of photos capturing joyful moments from the evening. In the first frame, the couple can be seen dancing together, clearly enjoying the festivities. Other pictures show them embracing the ceremony and celebrating with guests.

Sharing the photos, Vijay wrote, "25.02.26. The Pradhanam and Mehendi evening. An evening most fun, an evening that was lived fully, an evening I wish had a 100 more hours in it."

Rashmika shared a different set of pictures from the celebration, focusing on her henna designs and candid moments from the ceremony.

In her caption, she wrote, "25.02.26. It was the Pradhanam and Mehendi evening. It was too perfect but it went off too fast.."

What Is The Pradhanam Ceremony?

Pradhanam is a traditional pre-wedding ritual where a pot filled with milk and rose petals is prepared. A gold ring is dropped into the pot and brought to the mandap. The bride and groom then place their hands inside the pot and compete to find the ring first.

Decoding Rashmika's Mehendi Design

Rashmika opted for a minimal yet meaningful mehendi design rather than heavily filled palms.

One of her palms featured the Om symbol. The design also included delicate floral patterns and symmetrical motifs extending along her fingers.

On the other palm, the design appeared to feature a traditional sacred symbol.

What The Couple Wore

For the ceremony, the couple coordinated their outfits in richly embroidered traditional ensembles by Torani.

Vijay wore a deep blue silk dhoti-style bottom paired with a green kurta and a heavily embroidered jacket. The jacket featured intricate multicoloured motifs inspired by traditional Indian art.

Rashmika Mandanna wore a heavily embroidered ensemble in rich shades of green, red, and gold, adorned with elaborate traditional motifs.

She paired the outfit with a richly embellished blouse and layered diamond-and-ruby necklaces.

Meanwhile, the couple got married on February 26 at the ITC Mementos in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

