Jr NTR's Body Double Explains Why Allu Arjun's Security Pushed Him At Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Reception

Allu Arjun's security team was seen pushing Jr NTR's body double during Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's star-studded wedding reception in Hyderabad on March 4. The moment quickly went viral on social media.

“A lot of people are asking me if it's me with Allu Arjun in this video. Yes, that's me,” said Jr NTR's body double, Eshwar Harris, while addressing the incident in a video on Instagram.

“What happened was that we were going in at the same time Allu Arjun was coming in. When he was approaching the stage to click pictures, his bouncers thought I was approaching Allu Arjun to click pictures. Or they thought I would block the camera, so they stopped me,” Harris explained.

Dismissing it as something that was extremely exaggerated on social media, Eshwar added, “It's a minuscule thing that's been zoomed in and out of and turned into something big. Although I must thank everybody for making it viral and giving me that reach.”

Eshwar worked as Jr NTR's body double for a few scenes in RRR. After garnering immense attention on social media, he even appeared in some advertisements. The theatre artist turned down the offer to work on War 2 due to low remuneration, according to several reports.

On Instagram, Eshwar shared several moments from Rashmika and Vijay's grand reception. One of the posts also featured throwback pictures of him with the groom and his brother, Anand Deverakonda.

Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Reception

Newlyweds Rashmika and Vijay are soaking in the joy of their wedding celebrations. The couple recently took to Instagram to share an adorable video from their grand reception, giving fans a glimpse into their special evening.

Sharing the video, they wrote, "04.03.2026. The Reception Evening. These past two weeks have been joyous. Every day, every event, every moment, and every person has filled us with love. Biggest hugs and kisses, and our gratitude. With love, Vijay & Rashmika :)"

The star-studded reception was attended by several prominent names from the film industry. Among the guests were Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Nagarjuna, and Naga Chaitanya.

