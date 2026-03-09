Watch: Jr NTR Loses Cool At Hospital Event After Fans Interrupt Speech, "I Said Quiet"

Actor Jr NTR visited Bengaluru on March 8 to attend the inauguration of a new facility at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Super Speciality Hospital.

However, what was meant to be a formal launch event soon became chaotic as hundreds of fans gathered at the venue, resulting in tense moments that have since gone viral on social media.

Jr NTR Gets Angry During Chaotic Event

Several videos circulating online show the actor on stage attempting to address the audience when a group of fans began shouting slogans loudly. The noise disrupted the programme, prompting Jr NTR to pause his speech.

Visibly irritated by the interruption, he asked the crowd to calm down.

Speaking in Telugu, he said, "Can you all be silent, please?" He then repeated in English, "I said quiet... quiet."

Although the crowd initially continued cheering, they eventually settled down. Once the hall became silent, the actor responded calmly, saying, "Good. Thanks."

Fans Storm Hospital And Damage Escalator

The event attracted a massive turnout, with hundreds of people gathering inside the hospital premises, hoping to catch a glimpse of the actor. As the crowd surged forward, the situation soon became difficult to control.

According to videos circulating online, the large gathering caused significant disruption inside the building. At one point, an escalator inside the hospital was reportedly damaged as people rushed towards the area where the actor was present.

Some clips also showed Jr NTR's security team struggling to clear a path for him amid stampede-like conditions.

Adhem Crowd Raa Samiii 🙏🏻🙏🏻.



Escalator Kuda Virigi Poyindhi Kadha!!!#NTRInBengaluru pic.twitter.com/bi7YE12BS1 — Sai Mohan 'NTR' (@Sai_Mohan_999) March 8, 2026

Police personnel were eventually forced to intervene to restore order and manage the swelling crowd.

Jr NTR Recalls His Near-Fatal 2009 Accident

During the event, Jr NTR also spoke about his deep respect for doctors, recalling the serious car accident he survived in 2009. Reflecting on that incident, the actor said the experience once made him wish he had pursued a career in medicine.

When asked what kind of doctor he would have become, he replied, "I love children, would have become a pediatrician."

The accident occurred in 2009 when the actor's car lost control and overturned multiple times, leaving him with severe injuries. At the time, he was campaigning for the Telugu Desam Party, the political party founded by his grandfather and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao.

On the work front, Jr NTR was last seen in War 2, which marked his Bollywood debut. In the film, he played the role of Raghu, also known as Vikram Chelapathi. Looking ahead, he is filming for a movie titled Dragon.

ALSO READ: Jr NTR's Body Double Explains Why Allu Arjun's Security Pushed Him At Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Reception