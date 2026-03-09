<i>Shaka Laka Boom Boom</i> Actor Kinshuk Vaidya Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife Diiksha Nagpal, See Pic

Actor Kinshuk Vaidya, who is best remembered for playing Sanju in Shaka Laka Boom Boom, welcomed a baby boy with his wife, Diiksha Nagpal, on Sunday.

Sharing the exciting news, Kinshuk Vaidya posted a picture of a baby's hand on his official Instagram handle. The photo showed the parents' hands holding the finger of the little one. The text overlay on the photo read, "It's a baby boy! 08.03.26."

In the caption, he wrote, "With immense love n gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. (Evil eye emojis) Baby Vaidya has arrived 08.03.26 (Evil eye emojis) (sic)."

Soon after the actor made the post, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the new parents.

Actor Arya Babbar reacted to the post with evil eye and red heart emojis.

Actress Disha Parmar commented, "Congratulations."

Several other celebrities wrote lovely messages, welcoming the latest addition to the Vaidya family.

In December last year, Kinshuk Vaidya and Diiksha Nagpal announced on social media that they were expecting their first child.

They uploaded a sweet monochrome photograph of themselves holding a tiny pair of baby shoes with their hands intertwined.

The caption on the post read, "Stepping into a new phase of life... Our love story just got much sweeter..."

For those who do not know, Kinshuk Vaidya got engaged to Diiksha Nagpal in August 2024 after dating for a few years. The lovebirds finally got married on November 22, 2024, in Alibaug in the presence of close friends and family members.

ALSO READ: "No Toxicity, Only Dhurandhar": Sara Arjun's Post On X Goes Viral, Father Raj Arjun Clarifies

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)