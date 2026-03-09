<i>Ari Ari</i>: How <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Trailer Made This Punjabi Song Go Viral After Two Decades

March 19 is shaping up to be a massive day for action movie fans. Ever since the trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge dropped, audiences have been buzzing about its gritty visuals, explosive action, and Ranveer Singh's intense transformation.

But amid the guns, chaos, and high-stakes espionage, one unexpected element has stolen the spotlight - the background music. The trailer revives the iconic Punjabi-pop track Ari Ari, instantly sending millennials down memory lane and introducing the song to a whole new generation.

What many might not realise is that the chant powering the track carries a much deeper cultural story.

The Early 2000s Anthem Making A Comeback

For many listeners, the moment the chant "Ari Ari..." kicks in, it sparks memories of early 2000s parties, weddings, and college festivals.

The version most people recognise today was popularised by Bombay Rockers, a Danish-Indian band formed in 2003. The group was created when singer Navtej Singh Rehal, based in Denmark, began collaborating with production duo Thomas Sardorf and Janus Barnewitz after several jam sessions.

At a time when global fusion music was still evolving, the band stood out for mixing Punjabi vocals with English lyrics and electronic beats. This cross-cultural style helped them build a huge fan base across India, Europe, and the diaspora.

Songs such as Rock Tha Party, Nava Nava, and Ishq became staples of the early Punjabi-pop scene. Among them, Ari Ari emerged as one of their most memorable tracks, eventually becoming a dancefloor favourite. The band's last known release was Let's Dance in 2011.

Now, nearly two decades later, the track has found a fresh audience thanks to Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Folk Roots Behind The Chant

While Bombay Rockers made the song a modern hit, Ari Ari actually traces its origins to the traditional Punjabi folk refrain Baari Barsi.

Baari Barsi belongs to a style of folk poetry known as boliyan. These are short, energetic couplets sung in a call-and-response format, usually during celebrations such as weddings or harvest festivals. They are commonly performed alongside bhangra and giddha, with dancers singing the lines while moving to the rhythm of the dhol.

A typical boli begins with a familiar opening line: "Baari barsi khattan gaya si..."

The phrase loosely refers to someone leaving home to work for twelve years before returning. Historically, this reflected a reality many families experienced, as men often travelled far away for labour or trade in order to support their households.

Since these verses were passed down orally rather than written down, historians believe the tradition emerged between the 15th and 17th centuries, when much of Punjab's folk poetry began to flourish. By the 19th and early 20th centuries, boliyan had become a major part of festive celebrations across the region.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Ranveer Singh has been connected to the Baari Barsi tradition.

A version of the song appeared in his debut film Band Baaja Baaraat, where it played during a celebratory wedding sequence. Seeing the folk refrain return in a darker action setting now creates an unexpected full-circle moment in the actor's career.

When Na De Dil Pardesi Nu Created A Similar Buzz

In the first film, the track Na De Dil Pardesi Nu became a major talking point after its release. Much like Ari Ari, the song was a reimagining of a well-known Punjabi classic that had already lived several musical lives.

The original version was sung by Mohammad Sadiq and Ranjit Kaur in the mid-1990s as a heartfelt Punjabi folk song. Nearly a decade later, Punjabi MC remixed the track in 2003.

About Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge features Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in key roles. The sequel continues from the cliffhanger ending of the first film and follows Hamza Ali Mazari's rise in Pakistan's Lyari town and his pursuit of Major Iqbal.

