Ram Gopal Varma Reviews <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Trailer: "Aditya Dhar Is On A Rampage Of Revenge"

After weeks of anticipation, the trailer for Dhurandhar 2 dropped on March 7, sparking strong reactions across social media. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to X to share his excitement. He amplified the buzz around the sequel and praised director Aditya Dhar's high-octane approach to the franchise in his latest post.

RGV On Dhurandhar 2 Trailer

Sharing the trailer, Ram Gopal Varma described it as "stratospheric level" and praised Aditya Dhar's intent and tone.



He wrote, "This is STRATOSPHERIC LEVEL .. @AdityaDharFilms is on a RAMPAGE of REVENGE #Dhurandhar2" Take a look at the post here:

About Dhurandhar 2

Inspired by real events, the Dhurandhar introduced audiences to a tense, two-part espionage saga centred on an Indian spy operating undercover in Karachi. The narrative followed an intelligence operative infiltrating criminal networks and political circles to dismantle a terror outfit threatening India's security.

Dhurandhar 2 continues that arc, with Hamza Ali Mazari - an undercover Indian agent - now firmly embedded within Pakistan's underworld.



The trailer broadens the world of covert operatives while shifting towards a more personal conflict for the protagonist, Jaskirat Singh Rangi/Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh).



The propulsive background score once again stands out as Ranveer appears in a fiercer, more dangerous avatar - driven by rage and vengeance.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge features Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. The sequel picks up directly from the first film's cliffhanger, tracing Hamza's rise in Karachi's Lyari and his pursuit of ISI agent Major Iqbal.



