Has <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Star Sara Arjun Signed Imtiaz Ali's <i>Heer Ranjha</i>? Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra Reacts

Sara Arjun is set to captivate audiences once again with the sequel to Dhurandhar. The trailer, released on March 7, has already sparked wide discussion, especially after clips of her character Yalina holding a gun went viral. On the other hand, recently, some reports claimed that Sara had signed her next film as the female lead in Imtiaz Ali's Heer Ranjha. However, casting director Mukesh Chhabra has now denied the speculation.

Details

Mukesh Chhabra addressed the rumours on X, writing, "Sara Arjun has not signed any other film. We are just waiting for D 2. She has not signed any film and has not met anyone regarding any project. So please relax, guys. I will personally update you about her next project. Just wait; all the other news is only rumours."

Sara Arjun has not signed any other film. We are just waiting for D 2. She has not signed any film and has not met anyone regarding any project. So please relax, guys. I will personally update you about her next project. Just wait all the other news is only rumours🥰🧿❤️ pic.twitter.com/njCE7MsKIR — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) March 7, 2026

Background

Last month, the makers announced that Sajid Ali would direct a modern take on the Heer Ranjha legend, with Ektaa Kapoor producing and Imtiaz Ali presenting the film. The project generated interest quickly, especially since the Ali brothers had previously collaborated on the 2018 adaptation of Laila Majnu. During this period, reports suggested that Sara Arjun had been cast as Heer, a claim Chhabra has now clarified as untrue.

Sara Arjun In Dhurandhar 2

In Dhurandhar, Sara Arjun plays Yalina, a strong-willed young woman and the daughter of Jameel Jamali (Rakesh Bedi), a corrupt Pakistani politician and slum lord. In the first instalment, Yalina is pivotal to the plot, as Hamza uses her to obtain crucial information about their enemies.

The sequel brings a dramatic shift to her character arc. The trailer shows Yalina pointing a gun at Hamza, her expression filled with anger and pain-raising questions about whether the confrontation stems from betrayal or coercion. Although she briefly pointed a gun at Hamza in the first film during the song Gehra Hua, that scene represented their simmering chemistry and romance. This time, the tone is far more intense and driven by conflict.

Release

Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to release on March 19 in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.



