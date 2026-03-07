<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Trailer: From Alia Bhatt To Vicky Kaushal, Celebs Say "Beast Mode On"

Ranveer Singh dropped the much-anticipated trailer of his upcoming film Dhurandhar: The Revenge on Saturday. Packed with intense action, the trailer showcased Ranveer in fierce dual avatars. The viewers also got a glimpse of Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. Now, several Bollywood stars have shared their reaction to the preview on social media.

Alia Bhatt reposted the trailer on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Beast mode on!!! This trailer is out of control!"

Instagram/Alia Bhatt

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share his excitement for Dhurandhar 2. Sharing the trailer, the actor wrote, "Absolute madness!!! Mubarakaan in advance."

Instagram/Vicky Kaushal

Anil Kapoor gave a special shout-out to Ranveer Singh, writing, "This is some serious beast energy." He added, "What a terrific trailer! Wishing @adityadharfilms and the whole team all the luck!"

Instagram/Anil Kapoor

Sharing a glimpse of Dhurandhar 2's credit roll on his Instagram stories, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Cannot wait. @adityadharfilms @ranveersingh."

Instagram/Arjun Kapoor

Ram Gopal Verma shared his two cents on the Dhurandhar 2 trailer on X. The filmmaker wrote, "This is STRATOSPHERIC LEVEL .. @AdityaDharFilms is on a RAMPAGE of REVENGE #Dhurandhar2."

Several other celebs flocked to Ranveer's trailer release announcement post. In the comment section, Vedang Raina dropped a GIF that read, "Absolute cinema." Mouni Roy wrote, "And he is back. Can't waittttt". Hrithik Roshan added, "Too too good. Killing it." Chitrangda Singh shared a string of exclamation marks, followed by Sophie Choudry, who wrote, "Insaneeeeee."

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge follows undercover RAW agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi. He takes over the Karachi underworld to dismantle a major terror network following the death of Rahman Dakait. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the action-thriller will give a more personal look into the secret agent's life while simultaneously focusing on his revenge against the main antagonist, ISI agent Major Iqbal.

The film is set to release on March 19 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.