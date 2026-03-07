<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Trailer: Ranveer Singh In Revenge Mode As He Unleashes Hell On Pakistani Terrorists

After the blockbuster success of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, the team is now gearing up for Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 19. The three-minute-25-second-long trailer shares a glimpse of Ranveer Singh returning in a deadlier revenge mode, taking over the reins of Pakistan's Lyari town after the death of Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna).

About The Trailer

Inspired by incredible true events, the first installment introduced audiences to a high-stakes, two-part espionage saga. The story followed an Indian intelligence operative working undercover in Karachi, navigating criminal networks and political circles to dismantle a terror group threatening India's security. Dhurandhar 2 continues the narrative with Hamza Ali Mazari, an undercover Indian agent now firmly embedded within Pakistan's underworld.

The trailer unfolds the story of these unknown men, highlighting a more personal conflict for the protagonist, Jaskirat Singh Rangi/Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh).

The upbeat background score once again steals the show as Ranveer Singh unleashes a never-seen-before avatar-this time even deadlier, with wrath, fury, and violence at its core.

Dhurandhar Advance Bookings

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release in theatres on March 19. Overseas advance bookings for the film opened in select international markets earlier this week. With the buzz building, the makers are now gearing up to roll out advance bookings in India as well.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to begin domestic ticket sales on March 7, following the trailer launch at 11 am. Ranveer Singh announced the trailer release in an Instagram post. In the caption, he wrote, "Brace yourself. Trailer out tomorrow, March 7, at 11:01 AM. #DhurandharTheRevenge Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam."

The makers of Dhurandhar 2 are also planning special paid preview shows for the evening of March 18, a day before the film's worldwide release on March 19.

About Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge features Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in key roles. The sequel continues from the cliffhanger ending of the first film and follows Hamza Ali Mazari's rise in Pakistan's Lyari town and his pursuit of Major Iqbal.