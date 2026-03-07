Nick Jonas Recalls Steamy First Date With Priyanka Chopra: "We French Kissed That Night"

Nick Jonas recently shared memories from his first date with Priyanka Chopra. He talked about how he turned it into a "group date", just in case she wasn't feeling the "vibe". However, they sealed the deal with a passionate kiss at the end.

In a recent appearance on the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast, Nick Jonas recalled his first date with his now-wife Priyanka Chopra, whom he had invited to the live concert version of Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl.

He shared how Priyanka had asked her best friend to tag along, while Nick invited his elder brother Kevin Jonas and another couple.

Nick said, "We had the absolute best time at the show. We went for drinks somewhere and Joe knew I was really excited about this date, so he sent us shots of milk from wherever he was in the world, which was hilarious."

While Kevin tried to hype up Nick, Priyanka told him, "She's like, 'Obviously, your brother is gassing you up.'"

"We French kissed that night," Nick concluded.

When Nick Jonas' Love Letter Moved Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra was recently busy promoting her latest release, The Bluff. The actress recently appeared on the Jay Shetty Podcast, where she was surprised with a heartfelt letter from her husband, Nick Jonas. Addressed simply as "My jaan," the letter left Priyanka visibly emotional.

Nick wrote, "I am constantly in awe of the person you are. It's not the big titles, global icon, leader, force of nature. It's how you show up as a mother, a daughter, a sister and my wife. The focus and thoughtfulness you bring every single day is something I try to live up to."

The singer remarked on the stark contrast between Priyanka Chopra's public persona and who she is in quiet moments.

"Everyone sees the public side of you but who you are in the quiet moment is what really floors me. You have this incredible patience and listening that makes people completely safe. I have seen people who usually keep their guards way up just let it go all around you, finding a kind of healing they didn't know they needed. One of my favourite qualities about you is that you truly never judge and always find good in people," he added.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022.

