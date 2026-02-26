Priyanka Chopra Moved To Tears After Reading Nick Jonas's Love Letter: 'He Promised Mom To Keep Me Happy'

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her latest release, The Bluff. The actress recently appeared on the Jay Shetty Podcast, where she was surprised with a heartfelt letter from her husband, Nick Jonas. Addressed simply as “My jaan,” the letter left Priyanka visibly emotional.

Nick wrote, “I am constantly in awe of the person you are, it's not the big titles, global icon, leader, force of nature. It's how you show up as a mother, a daughter, a sister and my wife. The focus and thoughtfulness you bring every single day is something I try to live up to.”

The singer remarked on the stark contrast between Priyanka Chopra's public persona and who she is in quiet moments.

“Everyone sees the public side of you but who you are in the quiet moment is what really floors me. You have this incredible patience and listening that makes people completely safe. I have seen people who usually keep their guards way up just let it go all around you finding a kind of healing they didn't know they needed. One of my favourite qualities about you is that you truly never judge and always find good in people," he added.

Talking about the personal and professional challenges Priyanka Chopra has faced in her life, Nick wrote, “You are a leader in every sense and these last eight years, watching you take challenges that would have broken most people, whether on the set or navigating a massive life change of moving countries or blending two different worlds, you do it with fire that lights me up. You have stayed so close to your roots while adapting with the kindness that seems to never run out.”

Nick Jonas called Priyanka the “centre of our universe” and closed the note by saying, "As you talk with Jay today and he better have those tissues ready, just know that Malti Marie and I are right there with you. You are the centre of our universe, building this life with you is the greatest honour I have. Knowing that we are a team gives me a sense of peace that I can't ever describe. No matter what life throws at us, I know we can handle it together. I love you endlessly."

The touching moment brought Priyanka Chopra to tears as she smiled and said, "He knows his wife."

She reminisced about a promise Nick made to her mom, Dr Madhu Chopra, early on. “When he asked my mom for my hand in marriage, which he did before he asked me, he said, ‘I promise your mom I will always keep you happy and that's going to be my quest, your happiness, and I will always tell you how loved you are.' You can just say that when you get married, but to keep up with it — he makes sure he tells me in little things," the actress said.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022.