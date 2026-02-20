Nick Jonas Rocks Mangalsutra Bracelet At Priyanka Chopra's <i>The Bluff</i> Premiere, Fans Go Gaga

Nick Jonas turned cheerleader for his wife, Priyanka Chopra, ahead of the release of her upcoming Prime Video film, The Bluff, by making a cocktail inspired by her character, Bloody Mary. In the video shared online, viewers also noticed that Nick was wearing a mangalsutra as a bracelet, a gesture many fans praised as a respectful nod to Priyanka's cultural traditions. He later appeared with the same bracelet at the film's red-carpet premiere.

About The video

In the clip, Jonas is seen preparing the drink while speaking about the film. He said, "Guys, it is the premiere of Priyanka's film The Bluff on Amazon Prime. It is incredible; I have seen it twice. Her character name is Bloody M, so I will make a Bloody Mary."

He then mixed the cocktail, adding a generous amount of Tabasco - something fans felt matched Priyanka's fiery on-screen persona. After finishing the drink, Jonas handed it to Chopra. She tasted it and said, "You have the best recipes." He captioned the post, "Bloody Maria for Bloody Mary. The Bluff out 2.25 on @primevideo"

The moment drew widespread attention on social media, with many highlighting Jonas's tribute to Indian culture through the mangalsutra bracelet and his enthusiastic support for Chopra's latest project. One wrote, "Oh he is wearing mangalsutra bracelet yaar," while another commented, "He wears mangalsutra bracelet." Other comments read, "Jiju Mangalsutra bracelet," and "Mangalsutra bracelet, how cute."

About The Bluff

Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, The Bluff follows a former female pirate whose past sins resurface, putting a bounty on her head. The threat is led by Karl Urban, who plays a feared pirate determined to hunt her down.

With enemies closing in, the film positions Priyanka's character as a woman fighting against overwhelming odds to keep her family alive.

The film is produced by AGBO Studios and backed by Amazon MGM Studios, marking another collaboration between the studio and Priyanka after Citadel.

The Bluff is set to release on Prime Video on February 25.



