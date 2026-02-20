Priyanka Chopra Recalls When Mother Madhu Chopra Held Neck Of A Delhi Cab Driver After He Took Short-Cut Route At Night

Priyanka Chopra, who's currently promoting the Amazon Prime film Bluff, shared a chilling incident from her younger days. In the film, Priyanka plays a ferocious mother who will go to any extent to protect her child and family.

Reflecting on how her personal experience helped her connect with the character, Priyanka Chopra shared an anecdote about her mother, Madhu Chopra, in an interview with ANI.

"I remember when her inner ka Bloody Mary came out. We were in a cab—I must have been 11 years old or something. Raat mein hum Delhi ke kisi hotel mein jaa rahe the (We were on our way to some hotel in Delhi at night). We were driving, and suddenly—I don't know—all I saw was my mother holding the driver's throat," Priyanka said.

"Apparently, he took a turn that she didn't recognise, and he said, 'Nahi nahi, main shortcut le raha hun. Raat ke 11 baj rahe the; mummy aur main akele the (No, no, I'm taking a shortcut. It was 11 at night; it was just Mummy and me).' But she just held his neck from the back and said, 'Drive back to the main road,'" Priyanka recalled.

She continued, "And she slapped him. She said, 'Drive back to the main road.' She was like, 'I'm here with my teenage daughter.' I had never seen that side of my mother. After that, I did not debate her on anything for the next four months. I don't know if my mom would've reacted like that if she was alone. But because I was with her, she was shaking when we got back to the hotel."

About Bluff

Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, The Bluff follows a former female pirate whose past makes a dramatic return, impacting her present way of life.

Karl Urban plays a feared pirate who is determined to hunt her down.

The film shows Priyanka's character as a woman fighting against overwhelming odds to keep her family alive.

The film is produced by AGBO Studios and backed by Amazon MGM Studios, marking another collaboration between the studio and Priyanka after Citadel.

The Bluff is set to release on Prime Video on February 25.